PAVIA

Halfway point for the first qualifying phase of the men’s and women’s Lombardy Volleyball Cup. In fact, over the weekend the matches of the third day were played and, in the women’s group F, all from Pavia, Psg Volley San Genesio went 0-3 (21-25, 7-25, 16-25) on the Certosa Volley field . Next Saturday at 5 pm in Certosa, the young home team will face the Credito Cooperativo Binasco. Group F women. Classification: San Genesio 5; Binasco 4; Charterhouse Volley 0.

In group G, the unbeaten flight of Arnaboldi continues, terrible freshman of female C who, in the Oltrepadano derby, rules the Rivanazzano Volley Club 3-1 at home at PalaBrera di Broni (26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25 -19). In the same group, Cus Pavia Elettromas conquers Dorno, the playing field of Volley 2001 Garlasco, for 0-3 (13-25, 12-25, 15-25). Tomorrow evening at 8.30 pm in Rivanazzano, the thermal group recovers the challenge of the first day by hosting Garlasco; on Friday evening, at PalaBrera (9 pm), Arnaboldi will open the 4th day by hosting the Cus Pavia and on Saturday at 5 pm in Dorno, Garlasco will receive Rivanazzano. Group G women. Classification: Arnaboldi 8; Cus Pavia 7; Rivanazzano, Garlasco 0 (Rivanazzano and 1 Garlasco one game less).

Weekend stingy with satisfactions for the two teams from Pavia in group N. Florens Vigevano surrenders 3-2 (25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 15-4) in Basiglio against Volley Milanotre, while Tempocasa Binasco falls at home 0-3 (17-25, 17-25, 21-25) in front of the Myvolley Energy System Cisliano. Tonight at 9.15 pm in Cisliano the match of the first day between Myvolley Energy System and BasiglioMilanotre will be recovered, while on Saturday at 9 pm it will be again derby in Binasco between Tempocasa and Florens, at the same time, Basiglio and Cisliano will also face each other. Group N women. Classification: Myvolley Energy System Cisliano points 6; Basiglio Volley Milanotre 5; Florens Vigevano 4; Tempocasa Binasco 0. (Myvolley Energy System Cisliano, Basiglio Volley Milanotre one match less).

Bitter debut for the only men’s team involved in the Lombardy Cup. Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia has clearly surrendered in the home stadium in Carbonara Ticino at Pro Volley Abbiategrasso 0-3 (3-25, 5-25, 8-25). The team from Pavia will recover the match of the first day with Bocconi Milan on Thursday evening at home, which they will then visit immediately on Saturday at 9 pm. Group B men. Classification: Abbiategrasso 6; Bocconi Volley Milan, Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia 0. (Bocconi Volley Milan, Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia one match less). –

Fabio Babetto