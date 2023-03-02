(LaPresse) Threats to Leo Messi in his hometown, Rosario. At dawn, two people aboard a motorcycle they fired 14 times at the facade of a supermarket owned by the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of the ‘Pulce’. Bullets hit the shutters. Police sources, quoted by ‘Clarin’, reported that the suspects threw a ticket into the street with an inscription against the attacker and the mayor of Rosario. In recent times, episodes of crime in the Argentine city, linked to drug trafficking, have increased. (LaPresse/Ap)