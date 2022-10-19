Home Sports Shougang’s new foreign aid: confrontation is my advantage to meet former teammates and opponents in CBA – yqqlm
Original title: Shougang’s new foreign aid: confrontation is my advantage

Beijing time on October 18th news, in today’s 2022-2023 CBA regular season game, Beijing Shougang defeated Suzhou Kendia 95-82.

It is worth noting that this game is also the first CBA game of Beijing Shougang small foreign aid Johnson. He scored 6 points, 5 assists and 4 steals in 20 minutes of playing time. Although the coach Xie Libin praised his ability, But Johnson himself does not seem satisfied with his current state.

“My coming to China is indeed a long process. I was finally able to join the team and play with everyone. I am also very happy. I am very happy to join this group.” Johnson first expressed his mood to join Beijing Shougang.

“Because of the entry quarantine, including the lack of confrontational games and training for a period of time in the summer, I may not show aggression and initiative on the offensive end in the first game today, but I took the initiative to start from the defensive end, Help the team and teammates from the defensive end first.” Johnson said of his performance in this game: “We played very well on offense today, our perimeter feel is very good, we played a good offense, and I am very happy to get myself. first victory.”

Johnson said that he has been paying attention to the team’s games during the quarantine period, and also knows that the confrontation in the league is very strong. He believes that the ability to confront is his advantage, and he is very confident to adapt to the intensity of the CBA game.

“I have played in many leagues around the world, so I am very confident to adapt to the rhythm of the CBA league. The daily diet here is also very good, and I also met my teammates and opponents in overseas leagues here.”

