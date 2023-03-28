The IOC wants to open the door to the Olympic Games again for Russia. There is a risk of a relapse into the age of boycotts.

Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics? Lars Baron / Getty Images Europe

Last Wednesday, Thomas Bach had a well-received appearance at the Political Forum Ruhr in Essen. The German IOC President spoke about the instrumentalisation of international sport for politics. Bach warned of a split. He said: “We will experience games from different political blocs that no longer have anything to do with this connecting character of sport across all borders.”