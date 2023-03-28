Home Sports Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the Olympics?
Sports

Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the Olympics?

by admin
Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the Olympics?

The IOC wants to open the door to the Olympic Games again for Russia. There is a risk of a relapse into the age of boycotts.

Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Lars Baron / Getty Images Europe

Last Wednesday, Thomas Bach had a well-received appearance at the Political Forum Ruhr in Essen. The German IOC President spoke about the instrumentalisation of international sport for politics. Bach warned of a split. He said: “We will experience games from different political blocs that no longer have anything to do with this connecting character of sport across all borders.”

See also  Little glory for the hosts "our" forced to the rear

You may also like

Confidant of ex-managing director Bobic: Hertha BSC separates...

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James clears up his...

World Women’s Boxing Championships: Yang Liu won the...

“When did you become a ‘lightning war’?”- Corriere...

Martin Fenin: “The first three or four months...

In April 3 times Napoli-Milan, Inter and Juve...

The 2023 National Tennis Team Championship will be...

FIFA is paying European clubs more money for...

Rally driver dies after cardiac arrest. The navigator...

SINGING SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy