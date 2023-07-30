«Shouldn’t I say Forza Juventus? I don’t think the deal will go through”- breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Curtain at the Brussels sports center where the former Inter Lukaku trains: between a smile and a denial, the attacker seems to distance Juventus. Misdirection or problems in the negotiation?

Romelu Lukaku’s telenovela is enriched, one of the most intricate (like the plot between Psg and Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé) of this torrid summer. The centre-forward lives separately at Chelsea after the violent betrayal at Inter, waiting for Juventus to sell Vlahovic and make an offer of 40 million euros to the Blues. But now there is a chat between Lukaku and a Belgian Inter fan outside the sports center near Brussels where Romelu is training these days.

The scene is portrayed in a very simple TikTok video in which the player is questioned by the Nerazzurri fan. Naturally the first question is whether he really will end up at Juventus, then another begs him at least not to say «Forza Juve» when he (and if really) wears black and white. Lukaku’s reaction, beyond the circumstantial smiles of those who cannot say what he would like, however arrives at the end of the film: “No, no, I don’t think the deal will go through …”, referring precisely to the (possible) move to black and white.

Subsequently, the former Nerazzurri, who won a Scudetto with Antonio Conte in his first experience in Milan (2019-2021) while celebrating in the car around the city, got into his car and left. It remains to be understood, in this last month of the transfer market, if this will really be the case. And if he doesn’t go to Juventus, what will happen to Lukaku? Will he be seduced by Arab money or will he make peace with Inter? Or again, will he sign an armistice with Chelsea? In the coming days, Romelu’s future will be better understood. That, in the meantime, perhaps he is trying to mislead everyone.

