Show jumper black wins in Ebreichsdorf

Show jumper black wins in Ebreichsdorf

To get in the mood for the semi-finals of the EEF Nations Cup in Ebreichsdorf, the Upper Austrian Josef Schwarz jun. won a CSIO3 three-star competition on Lor JDV on Thursday.

In the second three-star competition of the day, the local riders did not get a top position. On Friday, Austria’s show jumping team is looking for a prize of 90,000 euros and entry into the EEF finals in Warsaw. Stefan Eder, Alessandra Reich, Katharina Rhomberg, Gerfried Puck and Lena Binder were nominated. A quartet rides against the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia.

At the Nations Cup of the EEF series in Bratislava, the Austrians placed second almost three weeks ago. In Ebreichsdorf until Sunday, there are 25 international show jumping competitions for a total of 204,900 euros in prize money.

