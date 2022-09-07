Many years ago in a dressing room, in front of a mirror of lights, Anna Magnani she grabbed the hand of her make-up artist and uttered the famous phrase: “Leave me all the wrinkles, don’t take off even one. It took me a lifetime to make them come, and I paid very dearly for them all ”. A strong message reaffirmed in her way also by Coco Chanel when she said: “Beauty begins when you decide to be yourself”. And Melisa Raouf who, splendid in her twenties, has not even one wrinkle but beauty to sell yes, that’s exactly what she decided to do: be herself. So she put away the lipstick, blush, powder and mascara, deciding to show off with her face water and soapentering directly into history to be there first finalist absolutely in the 94 years of Miss England to compete without a trace of makeup.

For the series ‘courage always rewards’, the student University originally from Battersea, in South London, after having had the audacity to show up in the semifinals wearing a look without make-up, she was awarded by the jury passing the selections. In October she will therefore be among the finalist beauty queens who will compete for the coveted crown, and according to some rumors, she could return to parade with her face candid even at the final. The beautiful Raouf has therefore chosen to launch a clear message to all those girls who “wear makeup only because they feel obliged to do it. Instead she – she stressed – if a person is happy and feels good about himself, she should not be forced to cover her face with make-up “.

“I wore makeup from a very young age – she said – because without it I felt incomplete. But I never thought about doing it just to meet certain beauty standards. Recently I have gained more self-confidence, more awareness, accepting to be beautiful in my skin: and it was a liberation! That’s why I decided to put my makeup aside ”. The target? As she herself stated in an interview: “I want help make all girls feel goodto make it clear that there are no standards, because each one is beautiful in its own way, including defects ”.

But beware, saying this the young and beautiful Melisa certainly did not want to engage in a personal anti-make-up battle, on the contrary she continues to think that, for those who want it, it is right not to give up the make-up. Rather, what he wanted us to understand – and he succeeded in full, becoming a champion of #barefacetrendmovement – is the importance of do not feel compelled to wear makeup in any way. Why abuse lipstick and mascara just to conform to certain standards imposed by fashion or society? “Let’s not let makeup become a default option and end up defining our appearance – she too reiterated in a her post on Instagram, encouraging girls of all ages to follow her path of hers. It must be a choice available to women, who must become capable of accepting the their differences and feel free to show themselves as they are in every situation “. A choice, hers, in clear contrast with all her other colleagues, who in fact have presented themselves on the catwalk in recent years so rigged, to push the organizers of the British competition to introduce the Bare Face Top Model, to be able to see the the girl’s ‘real’ facethe one that hides under the heavy alterations of the make-up.

Melisa’s body positivity lesson is one of the many that comes from the world of Misses. I noticed this years ago, when as a young reporter I was sent to a regional selection of Miss Tuscany and I asked the posed queens about their dreams in the drawer. Most of them, still maintaining the plastic pose of the hands behind the back which serves to bring out the chest and breasts, answered me a little awkwardly but smiling: “Peace in the world”. Many others, on the other hand, more sincere, confessed to putting “Love, the real one” at the top of the wish list. One of them, I remember well, even stopped traditional for a moment plastic laying imposed by the competition, to show me a bracelet she had on her wrist, where the letters TL (True Love) hung next to a lucky ladybug charm. To the most classic of questions that a young reporter is asked to ask the contestants of a beauty contest populated by very young girls, namely “What is your ideal man?“, Two of the queens surprised me by replying:” Someone who wants to kiss me the same even if I have just left the dentist “. To which she echoed another: “Mine Charming prince? It does not matter if he does not arrive on the white horse, as long as one day it will suit him even if I will no longer be on a diet “. At the end of the evening I closed my notebook a little disappointed to have collected obvious answers and witnessed the classic fair of banalities. Only today, as a somewhat dated chronicler, reopening that same notebook, here, as if by magic, those same answers that I had dismissed at the time with unjustifiable superficiality, on rereading them seem to acquire a new meaning and to be worth gold.

Today that the enchantment of the our age has put us in front of the drifts of the world, and that we have seen the war in Ukraine bloody streets and kindergartens, Miss World Peace sounds just like a good answer, indeed, perhaps the most beautiful of wishes. Today that in the midst of the frenzy of live daily, everything runs quickly and is consumed and lost, love, the true one of the Misses, resides in attention. And the right person, just as indicated by that queen at that contest, he is the one who is able to surprise her with that bracelet that she liked so much, just because, passing her in front of a shop window, he was careful to read her eyes. Today than staying in the beauty limits is a goal to be achieved at all costs, the right person, just as one of those young Misses dreamed of, is the one who will continue to find her an earthly and otherworldly spectacle even without makeup, even with angry hair, or in pajamas, or with dark circles and wrinkles, late at night or just awake. Or who, in order not to see them sick from too much diet, will be able to worry, to the limit of scolding them if they do not eat enough, or treacherously put the sugar in their coffee.

The lesson of the Misses that today speaks with the voice of Melissa Raouf, therefore it actually comes from very far away. Even choosing to walk without a trace of make-up or lipstick, in their world made up of fashion shows and spotlights, is quite a revolution and a conquest. There beautiful Melisa, breaking the chains of tradition, she has chosen not to do like all the others, not to show a different face for every occasion, not to hide it under layers of make-up. But to appear like this, natural, with her face so pretty, just soap and water. A courageous choice that obviously won everyone over. Or at least all those who like them – as the old adage goes – “only people who shine. But they don’t turn off anyone to shine ”.