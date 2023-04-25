Showdown in the Premier League: Manchester City in the “final” against Arsenal

Status: 04/25/2023 10:46 p.m

Manchester City has been dominant for weeks, leaders Arsenal look battered. The direct duel is likely to be the anticipated final for the Premier League title.

If it were all about the mood of the teams, then the showdown in the Premier League between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday evening (April 26, 2023, live in the sports show ticker) would probably not even have to be kicked off. And the league officials could actually already have the blue and white ribbons ready for the championship trophy, which will be awarded to Manchester City again on the final day of the game.

City confident – more chances for three titles

The defending champions from Manchester are currently bursting with strength and self-confidence, unlike the recently weakening leaders Arsenal. After City got rid of FC Bayern in the Champions League without any major problems, Pep Guardiola’s team made it through to the English Cup final last Saturday. There it is against the city rivals United. And above all, the message is that City still has every chance of three titles.

33rd matchday

City last dropped points in the Premier League in mid-February (1-1 against Nottingham). The last defeat in a competitive game to date was against Tottenham in early February. Since then, the “sky-blue battleship” (Guardian) has cruised through the English stadiums seemingly unwavering, with the belief in the superiority of their own squad and the self-confidence from four championships in the past five years.

The fact that the gap to leaders Arsenal was 8 points at one point was at best noted in Manchester. As if they could have guessed that the “Gunners” would eventually become afraid of their own courage. Arsenal was able to overcome the first phase of weakness in February, initiated by the defeat in the cup against City, relatively quickly. But most recently they have failed to win three times in a row in the league, losing a two-goal lead against Liverpool and West Ham in the process.

Arsenal have lost their lead over City

Arsenal salvaged a draw from a 3-1 deficit against Southampton last weekend. But the draw against the bottom of the table did not help to increase confidence before the showdown with City, but rather increased self-doubt.

Arsenal have already lost their lead at the top, with five points but also two games more than their rivals, at least in the virtual table. In a direct duel, Arsenal would therefore need a win at City to regain the advantage for the subsequent long-distance duel in the remaining games.

Mind you: There can be no talk of a preliminary decision in the title race, based solely on the standings in the table, with six or eight games still to play. Nevertheless, the image of a team that is on the verge of a nervous breakdown has been drawn in the English media about Arsenal for weeks.

“Gunners” recently vulnerable on the defensive

Coach Mikel Arteta has recently expressed his displeasure with the lack of concentration among his players. The Spaniard has enough Red and White DNA as a longtime Arsenal player and captain. It is quite possible that the current phase of weakness also awakens bad memories of his own time in the “Gunners” jersey. Even then, after many unsuccessful attempts at the title, Arsenal had the reputation of being a fickle team, without the necessary competitive toughness, unable to withstand the pressure at crucial moments.

Above all, the vulnerability on the defensive made the coach despair: “ We just can’t allow goals like that ‘ said Arteta after the game against Southampton as Arsenal conceded two early goals at home and got themselves into trouble – elusive for a side that have been top of the table since Matchday 3.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (left) with Gabriel Jesus: looking for stability

Regardless of the outcome of the season finale, Arteta’s work in the London district of Islington has so far been considered a success. Under his stewardship, the Gunners, who haven’t even reached the Champions League in the last five seasons, have once again become serious contenders for the title. In the title race, Arsenal should also be under less pressure than heavily armed rivals Manchester, who are only expected to win the championship.

Arteta: “Nothing decided yet”

On the other hand, the “Gunners” should have in mind that this season they may have a unique opportunity because the budgetary challengers like Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United are weakening or are stuck in a complicated reconstruction.

Arteta did not want to talk about an anticipated “final” before the direct duel: “ If we win it doesn’t mean anything about the title or our season. Nothing is decided yet “, said Arteta. When asked about the setbacks of the last few weeks, Arteta emphasized that the team is also mentally ready: “I see it in their reactions, they encourage each other. The belief is there. We want to win, and we’ll show that on the pitch .”

Guardiola against Arteta – duel of long-time companions

Before the showdown, Pep Guardiola had nothing but praise and respect for Arteta, whom he once brought to City as an assistant coach and who now rejoins him as a challenger for the title. “ Mikel has taken them to a new level “Said Guardiola about his long-term companion. Arteta also emphasized the friendship with Guardiola, whom he already knows from times together in Barcelona.

The previous record as a coach in direct duels speaks clearly against Arteta, who lost seven times against Guardiola’s City with Arsenal and won only once. An eighth defeat would be particularly painful.