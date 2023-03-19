Original title: Shuangtan spends 40 points, Markkanen 28+10, the Celtics lose to the Jazz, stop the winning streak and enter the playoffs

On March 19, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Boston Celtics led by 19 points in the away game, and finally lost to the Utah Jazz 117-118, ending their two-game winning streak. The Celtics became the third team in the league to qualify for the playoffs this season after the Bucks and Nuggets. “Double Exploration” Brown and Tatum contributed 40 points, while Markanen scored 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Four-quarter score (Celtics first): 34-24, 27-33, 27-31, 26-30. Jazz: Olynik 13 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists, Markkanen 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Kessler 12 points and 14 rebounds, Tucker 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Abaki 16 points and 3 assists, Gay 9 points, Dunn 7 points and 6 assists. Celtics: Williams 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Tatum 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, White 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Brown 25 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Brogdon 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists .

In this campaign, the Jazz’s Clarkson, Porter, and Sexton were absent, while the Celtics’ Horford, Gallinari, Smart, Lowe, and Pritchard were unable to play. After the opening, Brown and Williams made 3-pointers successively, White hit a 3-pointer, and the Celtics easily took the lead 11-5 at the start. Tucker hit the Jazz’s first three-pointer, and Olynyk responded to White with 2+1 to reduce the difference to 1 point. Tatum, who was in poor form, was replaced, Williams scored another 3 points, and Brown broke through for a layup. The Tanhua contributed 10 points in the first quarter, and he led the “Celtics” to a 15-4 super attack Bo expanded the point difference to more than 10 points. After the timeout, the Celtics substitute Houser, Brogdon and Muscala also hit 3 points successively. In the first quarter, the Celtics made 7 of 13 three-pointers and hit 54%, leading the Jazz 34-24 Team 10 points.

In the second quarter, Markkanen and Tatum started a scoring battle. First, Markkanen made a long-range three-pointer, and he scored 7 points with one shot and penalty. Tatum’s steal and dunk ended his personal scoring drought, and he also responded with 3+1. In the following time, Tatum led the Celtics to score 3 consecutive three-pointers. He also assisted Williams to dunk inside. After a wave of 11-3 attacks, the Celtics scored 53-3. 34 led by 19 points. After the timeout, the substitute Fontacchio scored two three-pointers in a row, Tucker made two throws, and the Jazz responded with a wave of 17-3 attacks, chasing the score to 51-56. Brown made two fouls and made two free throws to temporarily relieve the pressure. Tatum made a three-pointer. He scored 15 points in this quarter. His total points in the season exceeded the 2,000 mark. Break 2000 players. At halftime, the Celtics led 64-57.

In the third quarter, Abaki scored two 3-pointers, Olynyk contributed 4 points, and the Jazz started with a 14-5 attack wave to overtake the score. Brown made 1 of two free throws for a foul, and White stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer. After the two teams tied at 73, the Celtics only scored 3 points in 3 minutes. Kessler hit the inside continuously, veteran Gay made a long three-pointer, and the Jazz had another 9-2 victory. The climax stopped the Green Army. Muscala made a three-pointer, Brogdon hit a throw in the counterattack, and the Celtics responded with a 7-0 spurt to tie the score again. With 2 minutes left in this quarter, Brown and Brogdon once again led the team to a 9-3 spurt. At the end of the third quarter, the Jazz trailed by 3 points 88-91.

In the last quarter, Dunn scored 4 points in a row, and Gay hit his third three-pointer to tie the score at 95. Brogdon hit two singles, while Williams made a long three-pointer, and the Celtics regained the lead with a 7-0 spurt. The Jazz used their height advantage to attack the inside three times in a row. Markkanen also hit a three-pointer. Fortunately, the hot Williams responded with three three-pointers. He scored 12 points in the final quarter and became the team’s key player. With 2 minutes left, Brown received a first-level malicious foul, and the Jazz played a 5-0 spurt to chase the score to 113-114. Tatum missed the shot, and Tucker broke through and picked the basket to help the Jazz overtake. After that, Tatum made a strong three-pointer again, and Tucker made a mistake, leaving the Celtics with 5 seconds left. On the final attack, Williams was blocked for a layup. In the end, the Boston Celtics once led by 19 points, and finally lost to the Utah Jazz 117-118, ending their two-game winning streak.

Jazz starters: Tucker, Abaki, Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler

Celtics starting: Brown, White, Tatum, G-Williams, Griffin

