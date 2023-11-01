Shui Qingxia Wins AFC Women’s Football Coach of the Year in 2022

Shui Qingxia Elected as AFC Women’s Football Coach of the Year in 2022

Beijing, November 1st – The AFC Annual Awards Ceremony was held in Doha, Qatar on November 1st, and Shui Qingxia, the Chinese women’s football coach, emerged as the winner of the 2022 Best Women’s Football Coach Award. However, she was unable to attend the award ceremony in person as she was leading the team in the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Shui Qingxia’s achievements as the coach of the Chinese women’s football team have been outstanding. In the Asian Cup held earlier this year, the team emerged victorious after 16 long years. The Chinese women’s football team, under the guidance of Shui Qingxia, showcased their dominance by defeating the powerful Japanese women’s football team in the semi-finals through a penalty shootout. They later clinched victory in the finals against the South Korean team with a score of 3:2.

Coincidentally, the Chinese women’s football team faced the South Korean team once again in the Olympic preliminaries on the same day as the award ceremony. This match will determine their last hope of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s football team went through a tough period. In 2021, the team experienced various challenges but managed to secure a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, their performance in the Olympics was not as expected, with defeats against Brazil (0:5), a draw with Zambia (4:4), and a loss to the Netherlands (2:8), resulting in their elimination in the group stage.

With just two months remaining before the Asian Cup, the appointment of Shui Qingxia as the new coach proved to be a turning point for the Chinese women’s football team. She swiftly reorganized the team’s lineup and led them to victory, defying the odds and securing the Asian Cup title for the first time in 16 years.

Notably, Shui Qingxia, as a player, had also won the Women’s Asian Cup with the team. Last year, she contributed to the team’s ninth Asian Cup championship as the head coach.

After winning the championship, Shui Qingxia expressed her satisfaction, stating that it felt incredible. The Asian Cup victory provided a clear direction for the future efforts of the Chinese women’s football team.

With Shui Qingxia’s recent recognition as the AFC Women’s Football Coach of the Year, expectations are high that this honor will bring good luck to the Chinese women’s football team as they face the decisive battle and inspire them to surpass the challenges in the “Group of Death”.

