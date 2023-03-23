Elite runners frequently report good results, and COLMO applauds every runner

At 7:30 am on March 19, the 2023 COLMO Wuxi Marathon started. 33,000 elite runners from all over the world marched on the banks of Lihu Lake in Wuxi, striving for success. After fierce competition, Enock Onchari from Kenya finally won the men’s championship in the full course group. The 24-year-old Chinese player He Jie won the runner-up with a time of 2 hours, 07 minutes and 30 seconds, and the famous player Yang Shaohui won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 07 minutes and 49 seconds. won the third place.

In addition, the two Chinese runners surpassed the national record of 2 hours, 08 minutes and 16 seconds set by Ren Longyun in the 2007 Beijing Marathon, creating a new national record for the event, and successfully qualified for the Budapest World Championships and the Paris Olympics.









In the women’s group, Chinese player Bai Li won the women’s championship in the whole group with a time of 02:26:33, which also qualified for the Paris Olympics. Cherent Misganaw TAKELE and Koren Jelela YAL from Ethiopia won the second and third place respectively.

Zong Qinghua from the half-distance group was the first player to cross the finish line first, with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 14 seconds.2023 COLMO tin horse super individual and half-marathon goddess Yin Xiaoyu lived up to expectations and won the half-marathon women’s championship with a time of 01:14:42. When the half-time group players reached the finish line one after another, the full-time group players were still working hard on the track.





Five competitions in one, with unprecedented influence, the highest-level event in the history of Tin Horse

It is reported that this year’s COLMO Wuxi Marathon is the highest level and most influential event since it was first held in 2014. After the precipitation and accumulation of the previous nine years, the file was upgraded again, and for the first time presented a high-standard five-in-one race——National Marathon Championships (Wuxi Station), Budapest Athletics World Championships Marathon Trials, Hangzhou Asian Games Marathon Trials, Grand Canal Marathon The first stop of the National Marathon Championships in the series (Wuxi Station), Xima has taken a more solid and powerful step in the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports.





In addition, after the Wuxi Marathon has successively won honors such as the China Athletics Association Gold Medal Event, the World Athletics Federation Gold Label Event and the Elite Label Event, and the International Marathon and Long-distance Running Association Member Events, etc.,This year, the COLMO Wuxi Marathon was rated as the “World Athletics Gold Label Event”, surpassing in both scale and gold content.





Selected as the title sponsor for three consecutive years, COLMO resonates with Xima with the spirit of “climbing”

As the sponsor of this year’s Wuxi Marathon, COLMO, an international high-end AI technology home appliance brand, has named Wuxi Marathon for the third year. The reason why we choose to support Tin Horse and the marathon for a long time is because the brand gene of COLMO, which was born on the top of Europe, has the spirit and belief of “climbing more than ever”, which highly resonates with the marathon spirit advocated by Tin Horse. The sports soul of elite runners fit perfectly.





Guided by the brand concept of “technology serves the origin of life, and design releases rational space”, COLMO continues to study and explore the evolution and innovative development of AI technology home appliances in the process of presenting higher-end whole-house intelligence to the elite group. Not stopped. In the process of sponsoring Xima for three consecutive years, COLMO and the elite runners witnessed and grew up with each other, leading the extraordinary era, running to enjoy life, and explore the smart life together.







