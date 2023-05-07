si candida per la Ryder Cup- breaking latest news

Of Mark Calabresi

The Polish Adrian Meronk wins ahead of the French Langasque and Guerrier. The best of the blues Migliozzi, 57th

The masterpiece is complete. Adrian Meronk, the blond giant from Poland but born in Hamburg triumphed at the Italian Open. His third success on the European Tour. Of the four laps at Marco Simone by Guidonia Montecelio, today’s was the worst, closed in 69 shots (-2): the total of -13 (271), however, was enough for him to line up the French Romain Langasque (-12) and Julien Guerrier (-10) and to win the check for 552 thousand dollars.

Meronk showed up at the awards ceremony with a sheet of paper to mention in Italian all those who made the organization of the tournament possible, the forerunner of the Ryder Cup in which Adrian has every right to hope. «Thanks to the volunteers, the spectators, my father (present with the whole family, ndr), to all Poles. I am proud to be champion of Italy and obviously I hope to be here again in September».