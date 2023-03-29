Home Sports Siakam 26+9 Hiro 33 points Butler missed the Heat lost to the Raptors – yqqlm
Siakam 26+9 Hiro 33 points Butler missed the Heat lost to the Raptors

2023-03-29
2023-03-29 09:41

Original title: Siakam 26+9 Hiro 33 points Butler missed the Heat lost to the Raptors

On March 29, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Toronto Raptors played against the Miami Heat at home. After the game, the Raptors beat the Heat 106-92.

Full game specific score:

23-24, 24-29, 20-31, 25-22 (Heat first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Heat: Hiro 33 points and 6 assists, Adebayor 21 points and 12 rebounds, Oladipo 7 points;

Raptors: Siakam 26 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Barnes 22 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists, Anunoby 22 points, Van Vleet 12 points and 6 assists, Achuwa 12 points and 9 rebounds. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

