The Toronto Raptors climb to 30 wins thanks to the success in the sprint against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

A triple by Joseph brings the match back to a level just under 4 minutes from the siren, but the Canadian team responds immediately with Siakam, who scores 8 very heavy points for the final 91-95.

The winger is the top scorer with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, also highlighted by Trent Jr (19+4 assists) and Poeltl (9+14+4 assists).

Detroit fights but is forced to give up in the sprint, the performances of Bagley III (21+18 rebounds) and Bogdanovic (11+9 rebounds) are not enough. Of note are the double-doubles by Wiseman (10+10 rebounds) and Ivey (10+10 assists but 3/16 from the field).