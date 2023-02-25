Home Sports Siakam decisive in the final, Corsair Raptors in Detroit
Sports

Siakam decisive in the final, Corsair Raptors in Detroit

by admin
Siakam decisive in the final, Corsair Raptors in Detroit

The Toronto Raptors climb to 30 wins thanks to the success in the sprint against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

A triple by Joseph brings the match back to a level just under 4 minutes from the siren, but the Canadian team responds immediately with Siakam, who scores 8 very heavy points for the final 91-95.

The winger is the top scorer with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, also highlighted by Trent Jr (19+4 assists) and Poeltl (9+14+4 assists).

Detroit fights but is forced to give up in the sprint, the performances of Bagley III (21+18 rebounds) and Bogdanovic (11+9 rebounds) are not enough. Of note are the double-doubles by Wiseman (10+10 rebounds) and Ivey (10+10 assists but 3/16 from the field).

See also  Every Winter Olympics volunteer is a burning snowflake. Thousands of snowflakes make this beautiful winter

You may also like

Quarrels and spitting between Bandecchi and the fans...

empoli naples – Tiscali Sport

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beaten by Daniil Medvedev...

Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli...

Scattered considerations post Empoli-Naples (0-2)

Dolphins’ Byron Jones says he ‘can’t run or...

Does mixed fried fish make you fat?

Barça discarded Álvaro Rodríguez, the new sensation of...

Legovich: Details to be filed, but good indications...

Les Bleus gold medalists at the Heidenheim World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy