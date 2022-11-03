Original title: Siakam triple-double, Anunoby 18 points, Raptors 43 points to beat Spurs

On November 3, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season will continue, and the San Antonio Spurs will host the Toronto Raptors. After the game, the Raptors beat the Spurs 143-100.

In this game, the Spurs striker Keldon Johnson and Vassell were absent, and the Raptors’ core guard VanVleet was absent.

Full-time scores:

32-31, 32-18, 40-21, 39-30 (Raptors first)

The stats of both players are as follows:

Raptors: Siakam 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Anunoby 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. 24 points, Scotty Barnes 15 points and 5 assists, Boucher 17 points and 8 rebounds, Ben Dayton 13 points, Aqiuwa 12 points;

Spurs: Diop 17 points, Jones 7 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Richardson 10 points, Poeltl 6 points and 6 rebounds.

