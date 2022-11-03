On November 3, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season will continue, and the San Antonio Spurs will host the Toronto Raptors. After the game, the Raptors beat the Spurs 143-100.
In this game, the Spurs striker Keldon Johnson and Vassell were absent, and the Raptors’ core guard VanVleet was absent.
Full-time scores:
32-31, 32-18, 40-21, 39-30 (Raptors first)
The stats of both players are as follows:
Raptors: Siakam 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Anunoby 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. 24 points, Scotty Barnes 15 points and 5 assists, Boucher 17 points and 8 rebounds, Ben Dayton 13 points, Aqiuwa 12 points;
Spurs: Diop 17 points, Jones 7 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Richardson 10 points, Poeltl 6 points and 6 rebounds.
