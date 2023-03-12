Home Sports Sick Fiorentina fan surprised at the stadium: fired, the judge reinstates him. “Sciatica doesn’t force you to stay at home”
Sick Fiorentina fan surprised at the stadium: fired, the judge reinstates him. "Sciatica doesn't force you to stay at home"

Sick Fiorentina fan surprised at the stadium: fired, the judge reinstates him. "Sciatica doesn't force you to stay at home"

Had been fired from the company where he worked because while he was on sick leave – in May 2022 – had gone to the Franchi stadium in Florenceto see the match Fiorentina-Juve. But he needs to be reinstated. It is the decision of the labor judge of Arezzo George Rispoli which rejected the company’s appeal against the first reinstatement measure. To publish the news is the Courier of Arezzo.

From what has been reconstructed, the fan – residing in the Valdarno area – before the match (scheduled for 22 May) had presented a certificate of a few days due to an alleged sciatica, which didn’t stop him from going to cheer on his favorite team. Indeed, according to the employer, the employee had already bought the ticket well in advance. But for the court the disease diagnosed and reported in the certificate it does not necessarily force the employee to stay at home pending a possible tax inspection, because otherwise, according to the magistrate’s argument, there would be an undue limitation of personal freedom, possible only through a restrictive provision by the judicial authority. Furthermore, the judge continues, “going to the stadium does not require particular efforts”. The dismissal was therefore considered illegitimate by the judge and the company was also ordered to pay the costs of the case.

