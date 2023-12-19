Side notes of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Zhangzhou Sports Training Base and the symposium on promoting the spirit of women’s volleyball team – People’s Livelihood – Southeast Net

Zhangzhou, China – The spirit of the women’s volleyball team has remained strong for 50 years and continues to inspire athletes and fans alike. On December 16th, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian Province was celebrated, along with a symposium on promoting the spirit of the women’s volleyball team.

The base, affectionately known as “mother’s home” by the women’s volleyball team, holds a special place in the hearts of former vice chairman of the Chinese Volleyball Association, Zhang Ran, who expressed his deep emotional connection to the Zhangzhou base.

The Zhangzhou base is where the Chinese women’s volleyball team, known for their spirit of “motherland first, unity and cooperation, tenacious struggle, and never giving up,” began their journey to becoming champions. The base has hosted 49 women’s volleyball training camps and has played a pivotal role in training and transporting outstanding talents.

The women’s volleyball team’s spirit has not only contributed to their success on the court, but it has also had a positive impact on society as a whole. The spirit of always maintaining high morale and fighting through adversity reflects the values of perseverance and determination that are essential in the process of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has praised the spirit of the women’s volleyball team as a representation of the strongest voice of the times to fight for the rise of China and has emphasized the need to promote this spirit in the new era.

In order to carry forward and inherit the spirit of the women’s volleyball team, veterans of the sport have emphasized the importance of mentoring and guiding young athletes, encouraging them to practice hard and have the courage to surpass challenges.

In recent years, Zhangzhou has made efforts to enhance the sports and cultural business card of the women’s volleyball base, expanding the base and creating an “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Spirit Exhibition Hall.” Additionally, the city has implemented projects to provide modern and scientific training conditions for Chinese women’s volleyball players.

Furthermore, Zhangzhou has actively promoted volleyball activities and integrated sports with tourism, culture, and specialty industries to create a positive, healthy, and self-disciplined lifestyle among its residents.

The success of the Chinese women’s volleyball team has also served as proof that the combination of the national system and market mechanisms is the driving force for building a sports power. Zhangzhou has utilized this approach to develop the sports industry system and enrich sports products and services.

As the spirit of the women’s volleyball team continues to inspire and uplift, efforts to carry it forward into the new era are underway, ensuring that the legacy of the champions lives on for years to come.

