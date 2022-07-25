Original title: The Blossom of Life – A Side Note on the 7th Paralympic Games in Chuxiong Prefecture

Athletics.

On the afternoon of July 20, the 7th Paralympic Games of Chuxiong Prefecture ended successfully. After 5 days of fierce competition, 285 athletes won a total of 173 gold medals, 130 silver medals and 94 bronze medals. The Games demonstrated the spirit of the disabled in the new era of continuous self-improvement, and achieved a new breakthrough in the sports performance of the disabled in Chuxiong Prefecture.

Blooming Passion:

The persistence of many Paralympic Games stems from love

When he saw Xi Qiping, a player from the Chuxiong City delegation, he was preparing for the discus throwing competition that was about to start. At this time, he has won the first place in the F57 competition in the shot put event and the second place in the 67.5 kg class in the weightlifting event.

“I have participated in the State Paralympic Games four times, because I walk with my hands all the year round, and my arm strength is relatively strong. I used to only participate in weightlifting, but this year I want to challenge myself, and I also participated in javelin, discus, and shot put competitions.” Xi Qiping said. “Here, I have met many friends from all walks of life. We communicate and encourage each other, persist in our love, and work together for a better life.”

When it comes to his thoughts on this year’s competition, Xi Qiping said: “The strength of the team members is much stronger than in the past.” The same feeling is also felt by Shi Yun, a player from the Chuxiong City delegation, who participated in the three state Paralympic Games.” Veteran”, in this year’s competition, he achieved a good second place in the men’s singles table tennis.

“The achievement of all competition results is inseparable from the usual hard work. The improvement in strength this year shows that everyone is actively exercising in addition to completing their own work and life. In the future, I will definitely practice hard and strive for greater progress, and I will also Help more disabled people to participate in sports, and encourage everyone to maintain an optimistic attitude, love life, and carry forward the spirit of the disabled.”

Blooming Vitality:

Work hard to make the last Paralympic Games a perfect ending

Next to the table tennis arena, we met Bi Guiquan, a player from the Chuxiong City delegation. She is 70 years old and the oldest player in this competition. She is instructing young children to play table tennis, with a focused and energetic look. .

“My brother was a famous table tennis player in Chuxiong Prefecture in the 1960s. Under his influence, I started to play this sport when I was seven or eight years old, but it was only a hobby. But also to show the youth and vitality of the elderly.” Bi Guiquan said with a smile.

Now Bi Guiquan has won one gold medal in Yunnan Province and three gold medals in Chuxiong Prefecture. This year, he also won the third place in the women’s singles table tennis. “This is the last State Paralympic Games I have participated in. I hope that in the future, young people can gallop on the field, constantly challenge themselves, continue the spirit of sports for the disabled, and contribute to the vigorous development of disabled sports in Chuxiong Prefecture. .”

Blooming Dreams:

Participating in the first Paralympic Games is just the beginning of a better future

On the field of the Paralympic Games, there are both experienced veterans and teenagers participating in the Paralympic Games for the first time. Tian Jiawen, a player from the Yaoan County delegation, is one of them.

Tian Jiawen is 11 and a half years old this year. He became attached to bicycles because of the bicycle gift his father gave him on his 5th birthday. “My parents are working outside, and when my grandparents are working in the fields, I ride a bicycle after cooking. Tell them to eat, the road is about one kilometer.” The distance of one kilometer non-stop back and forth is Tian Jiawen’s training routine.

“When I finished the bicycle race, I was almost exhausted and paralyzed. The doctor asked me to distinguish the numbers, but I couldn’t read them clearly. It’s a pity that I didn’t get the place this time. Seeing my big brothers and sisters standing on the podium, I was very excited. Envy. In the next competition, I will strive for good results and work hard to show myself on a broader stage.” In the simple words, Tian Jiawen’s unyielding spirit was revealed.

Xu Tianlian, a 12-year-old from the Chuxiong delegation who also participated in the cycling competition, won gold medals in the 500m, 1000m and 5000m cycling events. “It is my first time to participate in the State Paralympic Games. I feel how difficult it is to participate, but how attractive. I will continue to work hard to achieve better results. In the future, I want to participate in the National Paralympic Games to win glory for Chuxiong and the motherland. .” Xu Tianlian’s eyes flashed with light.

Reporter’s Notes: After fierce collisions, brave runs again and again, and persistence with gritted teeth, disabled athletes, with hard work and struggle, have repeatedly achieved good results in the state Paralympic Games. Sportsmanship compliments. Of course, we can do more than that. We use small acts of kindness to smooth out the bumps on the road for the disabled, and weave a warm umbrella for them with a little bit of care. This is our longest applause for disabled athletes. (Photographed by Li Qionghui, correspondent of all media reporter Jiang Lei of Chuxiong Daily)