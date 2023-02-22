Original Title: Siege League Finals: Huang Yunsong beats Shen Zhenzhen to Jiangsu and Supor

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, February 17 (Reporters Wang Haoyu and Wang Jingyu) The first round of the 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League Finals was held in Chengdu on the 17th. Huang Yunsong of the Jiangsu team beat South Korea’s No. 1 player Shen Zhenzhen in the game.

Supor and Jiangsu team ranked first and second respectively in this season’s Siege regular season. Meeting in the finals is undoubtedly a strong dialogue. On the same day, Huang Yunsong played against Supor’s Shen Zhenzhen. Although the latter had an advantage in the opening game, he made consecutive mistakes in the middle of the game. The balance of victory began to tilt towards Huang Yunsong. Relying on the advantages of the periphery, Huang Yunsong won the 240th hand.

While Shen Zhenzhen lost, Li Qincheng also lost to Zhao Chenyu of the Jiangsu team in the game that ended earlier, and the defending champion is in a critical situation. Fortunately, Lian Xiao won a key victory for Supor in the fierce battle with Mi Yuting, and Xie Ke defeated Chen Xian in the fast chess game. In the end, the two teams shook hands with 2:2. The match will be held on the 18th. Stand on the same starting line in the second round.

In the first round of the third place competition that day, the Shenzhen Longhua team, which had three world champions Ke Jie, Korean foreign aid Park Tinghuan and Shiyue, defeated the Zhejiang Zheshang Securities team 3:1. In the focus of this campaign, Shi Yue defeated the Japanese foreign aid Iyama Yuta of the Zhejiang team, and Park Tinghuan won Tan Xiao.

In another five or six final match, the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team defeated the Chongqing T23 team 3:1 in the first round, taking the lead.

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0218/c1012-32626455.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang