Siege League: Shenzhen and Zhejiang advance to the semi-finals of the championship area

2023-02-13 10:53:31.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the China Go Association, the second round of the 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League playoffs will start on the 12th.

The Shenzhen team and the Zhejiang team ranked sixth and eighth in the regular season respectively. After successfully passing the first round of the playoffs, the opponents of the two teams in the second round were Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank and the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team, which ranked third and fourth in the regular season. Chongqing T23 team.

With the advantage of winning 3:1 in the first round, the Shenzhen team made persistent efforts that day. South Korean star Park Tinghuan defeated Chengdu team’s Dang Yifei in the main battle, and Ke Jie defeated Fan Tingyu to win the playoffs for four consecutive victories. In the end, the Shenzhen team won the total score 6:2 advanced to the next round.

Zhejiang team and Chongqing team drew 2:2 in the first round and fought again in the second round. Although Chongqing’s Li Xuanhao reversed and defeated Tong Mengcheng in the main battle, Zhejiang team had the last laugh in the other three teams and successfully won the semi-finals. tickets.

The opponent of the Shenzhen team in the semi-finals is the second-ranked Jiangsu Phoebe team in the regular season, and the Zhejiang team will face the defending champion Supor Hangzhou team.

In the two sets of duels in the relegation zone, last season’s Siege League finals runner-up Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou and Lhasa Chess Academy lost to Minsheng Credit Card Beijing and Jiajia Food Tianjin 3:5 in two rounds. The team will make a final fight for relegation in the next round.

