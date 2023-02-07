Original title: Siege regular season finale Supor Hangzhou locks in the top spot

At 11 o’clock on February 7th, the 15th round of the 2022 “Huawei Mobile Cup” Chinese Go League A resumed at the Yujiang Hotel in Wuhou District, Chengdu. This round is the last round of the regular season. Today’s results will determine which teams are promoted to the championship zone and which are relegated to the relegation zone.

In the focus match, Ke Jie lost to Gu Lingyi, Ding Hao lost to Liu Yuhang, Shen Zhenzhen beat Gu Zihao, Tuo Jiaxi reversed Jiang Dongrun, Xu Jiayang slayed the dragon Mi Yuting, Li Weiqing beat Xie Erhao, Fan Tingyu beat Jiang Weijie, and so on. In the end, Supor Hangzhou topped the list with 35 points, Jiangsu Shenshou Feifei and Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank ranked second and third respectively; Shanghai Jianqiao College and Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou fell out of the top 8 and missed the championship.

The following is a detailed battle report.

Kaifeng Yijiao team defeated Shenzhen Longhua team 2:2

Table 1: Li Zhixian beats Tao Xinran (rapid chess)

The second station: Gu Lingyi wins Ke Jie (leader)(Where is the world live in minutes)

Channel 3: Wang Shiyi loses time and jumps

Radio 4: Cao Xiaoyang loses to Park Tinghuan

The main player Tai Kejie played black against the 32-year-old veteran Gu Lingyi. The first half of the game was a little more active in the layout of black chess. The live broadcaster Du Naigu thought it was a crushing game. However, in the upper battle, Ke Jie started to play excessive tactics since the 77th move. After a long test, Gu Lingyi responded accurately and overwhelmed the intruding black chess, turning the situation around in one fell swoop. Ke Jie, who was in a bad situation in the second half of the set, didn’t have any chances and conceded the loss with 166 shots.

After this game, Gu Lingyi rewrote the official game record against Ke Jie to a 3:2 lead; Ke Jie lost 8.2 points and was overtaken by Li Xuanhao, who was second in the original level, by 5 points. The number one player in China finally changed hands.

In the other games, Li Zhixian beat Tao Xinran in rapid chess with black; Shi Yue beat Dragon King Shiyi with white; The Kaifeng Yijiao team, which is at the bottom of the standings, showed tenacious fighting spirit and scored 2 valuable points.

Minsheng Credit Card Beijing team defeated Dragon Yuan Mingcheng Hangzhou team 2:2

One set: Chen Haoxin loses to Jin Yucheng

Taiwan 2: Liu Yuhang beats Ding Hao (leader)

Three games: Hu Zihao beats Xia Chenkun (rapid chess)

Four stations: Fan Yin bears Bian Xiangyi

Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou ranked 9th before the game. If you want to compete for the championship, you must win this round. The main player Tai Ding Hao played black against Liu Yuhang, and the first half of the black game almost sealed the victory. However, Ding Hao, who was obsessed with slaying dragons, did not consider his own strength and made a miscalculation in the 119th move. Liu Yuhang grasped at the straw, passed through the world, and climbed from hell to the heaven of victory. After that, he counter-killed the black chess above with a series of imperative moves, reversing the game.

In the other rounds, young player Jin Yucheng defeated Chen Haoxin; Hu Zihao defeated Xia Chenkun; In the end, Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou will lose to Beijing Minsheng Credit Card and miss the championship.

Supor Hangzhou Team beats Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection Team 4:0

One piece: Li Qincheng beats Yang Kaiwen (rapid chess)

Taiwan 2: Shen Zhenzhen beats Gu Zihao (leader)(Iscariot Live)

Three sets: Lian Xiao beats Peng Liyao

Four: Xie Kesheng Han Yizhou

The main general Taishen Zhenzhen won the white game against Gu Zihao. In this round, Gu Zihao chose an unfavorable set-up in the layout stage, and fell into a disadvantage. He tried to disrupt the situation several times, but Shen Zhenzhen dealt with it very well. He was captured in 120 moves and admitted defeat early.

In the other few games, Li Qincheng, a famous rapid chess player, reversed and defeated Yang Kaiwen; Lianxiao defeated Peng Liyao; In the end, Supor Hangzhou defeated Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection 4:0 and secured the top spot in the standings.

Chongqing T23 team beat Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team 4:0

One piece: Li Xiangyu beats Wang Zeyu (rapid chess)

Taiwan 2: Yang Dingxin wins into the family business (leader)

Three TVs: He Yuhan beats Ye Changxin

Taiwan 4: Li Xuanhao beats Wang Chunhui

The main player Yang Dingxin took charge of Bai Shengcheng’s family business, and it was not easy with ups and downs. In the other few games, Li Xiangyu beat Wang Zeyu in fast chess; He Yuhan beat Ye Changxin; Li Xuanhao beat Wang Chunhui. The Chongqing team scored 4:0 against the Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team.

Quzhou Lanke Team beat Lhasa Chess Academy 4:0

One: Jin Zhixi wins Chen Yaoye

Taiwan 2: Tuo Jiaxi beats Jiang Dongrun, the main player

Three games: Chen Yunong beats Shen Peiran in rapid chess

Four: Ding Shixiong beats Zhang Qiang

The main general, Jiang Dongrun, made a mistake in killing chess, and sent out the winning game, losing to Tuo Jiaxi. In the veteran game, Jin Zhixi made mistakes, and he narrowly beat Chen Yaoye with 3/4 pieces of black. Chen Yunong defeated Shen Peiran in fast chess; Zhang Qiang played chess in the air in the official stage, and lost to Ding Shixiong in the middle game. The Quzhou Lanke team finally defeated the Lhasa Chess Academy team 4:0.

Jiangsu God Beast Feifei team beat Zhejiang Zheshang Securities team 3:1

One: Zhao Chenyu beats Zhang Tao

Taiwan 2: Mi Yuting loses to Xu Jiayang (leader)

Three games: Huang Yunsong beats Tan Xiao (rapid chess)

Four: Chen Xiansheng Iyama Yuta

The main player, Xu Jiayang, was brave, and Mi Yuting, who held the black 121 hands, won the game. However, teammate Zhang Tao lost to Zhao Chenyu; Tan Xiao lost to Huang Yunsong in fast chess; In the end, Jiangsu God Beast Feifei defeated Zhejiang Zheshang Securities 3:1.

Shanghai Jianqiao College team beat Jiajia Food Tianjin team 3:1

The first station: Wang Xinghao wins Tang Weixing

Channel 2: Li Weiqing beats the main player Xie Erhao

The third table: Qiao Zhijian beats Li Chengsen in fast chess

Channel 4: Huang Mingyu loses to Chen Zhengxun

The main player, Li Weiqing, took the lead, defeated Xie Erhao in the white game, and became the well-deserved number one main player this season with 11 wins in 14 matches. In the other rounds, the young player Wang Xinghao defeated the triple crown winner Tang Weixing; Qiao Zhijian reversed Li Chengsen. Shanghai Jianqiao College defeated Jiajia Food Tianjin team 3:1.

Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team beat Rizhao Shanhai Elephant team 3:1

The first Liao Yuanhe wins Shen Minjun’s rapid chess

Fan Tingyu wins Jiang Weijie as the main player of the second station

The third Tu Xiaoyu loses to Yi Lingtao

Dang Yifei defeated Xue Guanhua in the fourth channel

The main player, Fan Tingyu, was not soft on his old club Shandong team, and Zhibai used the ultimate “paradigm to rule orphans” to defeat Jiang Weijie, who is known as the “butcher”. Liao Yuanhe defeated foreign aid Shen Minyu in the fast chess table; Yi Lingtao slayed the dragon and Tu Xiaoyu; Dang Yifei defeated Xue Guanhua in the middle game. In the end, the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team defeated the Rizhao Shanhai Elephant team 3:1.

ranking

In the end, Supor Hangzhou topped the list with 35 points, followed by Jiangsu God Beast Feifei and Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank. Zhejiang Zheshang Securities ranked 8th ahead of Shanghai Jianqiao College with a 1-point advantage, and the latter entered the relegation zone.

After a one-day break, at 11:00 on February 9, the first round of the Siege Playoffs will officially start. Stay tuned for the live broadcasts and reports that Yikeweiqi will continue to bring.

Live picture (saury)

Tang Weixing VS Wang Xinghao

Mi Yuting VS Xu Jiayang

Gu Lingyi VS Ke Jie

Jiang Weijie VS Fan Tingyu

Lian Xiao VS Peng Liyao

Network arena

February 6: Round 14 of Siege regular season

February 7: Round 15 of the Siege regular season

February 9-10: First round of Siege Playoffs

February 11-12: The second round of the Siege Playoffs

February 14-15: The third round of the Siege Playoffs

February 17-18: Siege Finals

(Evil Sword)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: