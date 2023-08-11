Siegl at eventing EM after dressage 14.

The Austrian Lea Siegl is in 14th place at the European Eventing Championships in Le Pin-au-Haras (FRA) after dressage with 28.9 penalty points. In the team ranking, the OEPS trio, which also includes Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati (37.5) and Daniel Dunst (37.1), is ninth out of ten teams with 103.5 penalty points.

In the lead is defending champion Great Britain (67.1). In the individual, the German Michael Jung (19.4) is the leader in the cross-country ride on Saturday. At the end of the day, there is still jumping on the program on Sunday.

