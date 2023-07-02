Siena before the Palio – Il Post

Loading player

For the Sienese “the Palio lasts all year”. For the historic center of Siena it lasts two different weeks, always the same, every year: the first takes place on July 2nd, the second on August 16th. For those who see it broadcast on television during the evening news it is instead a matter of minutes, at most a couple of hours, mostly made up of waiting and then of a rush as intense as it is short-lived.

These three different perceptions roughly encompass what the Palio di Siena has remained and has become since it began running in the seventeenth century, first “alla lunga”, that is on a linear route, and then “alla tonda” with the current three laps in clockwise direction of Piazza del Campo. It is part of the life of Siena, but at the same time it is a great organizational commitment and a tourist and television attraction: each Palio has more than a million viewers and broadcasting it for four years costs around half a million euros, like those paid a year last from La7 to steal it from Rai.

It can also be considered a historical re-enactment, one of the most famous and long-lived in the world, but it is a re-enactment that, unlike many others, still lives on in the present. In fact, it is driven by concrete meanings, feelings and interests that still today fuel the existence and activities of those who are the protagonists of the Palio: the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided.

Ten of the seventeen existing districts participate in the Palio every year, in turn and by drawing lots. The Palio is the event that requires the most commitment from them and during which they are most visible in the daily life of the city: the contradaioli go around wearing their colors and the streets of the various districts, decorated on a theme, host large popular meals, in particular the “propitiatory” dinner the evening before the race.

The districts are entities comparable to neighborhood associations, albeit much more present, rooted and independent than those found in other Italian cities. Each of them is a small city within a city, with boundaries, rituals, meeting places and even twinning with other Italian cities born for more or less obvious reasons and different from the official ones that Siena has: for example the Lupa is twinned with Rome, the Eagle with L’Aquila, the Snail with Venice and the Goose with Trieste.

Each contrada is governed by its own assembly which periodically chooses the managers who administer the activities and carry out representative functions, two in particular: the priors, who govern them for the whole year, and the captains, who take over the command only for the management of the Palio, which can cost hundreds of thousands of euros. The tasks of the latter are therefore concentrated in a few weeks during the year and come alive on the morning of the third day before the race with the assignment of the horses.

This year the so-called “trade” of the Palio of 2 July dedicated to the Madonna di Provenzano was held on a Thursday and was conducted for the first time by a mayor, Nicoletta Fabio, former prior of the Istrice, who says she «has managed to contain the emotion well. It is the event in which the ten horses that the captains have selected by mutual agreement among the dozens proposed by owners and trainers are assigned in a totally random way to the districts. This randomness means that the section can decide the Palio almost more than the race itself, because among the ten horses assigned there may be clear favourites, the experienced ones and already winners, and clear underdogs, the beginners or the slower ones.

With regard to the evaluations and selection of horses, one enters a rather vague and impenetrable area made up of secrecy and strategies known only to the managers of the districts, who however in turn may not be completely certain of the qualities of the horses, better known instead to owners, trainers (who are often also jockeys) and a few others. Certainly there are only the requisites required by the regulation: not too fast purebred horses, aged no less than 5 years and judged suitable for the commitment by a veterinary commission which during the days of the Palio, right from the “night trials” which precede the trafficking, he can decide whether or not to withdraw them, even as a precaution.

Among the horses taken into consideration for the first Palio of this year, for example, three were considered clearly superior to the others, but only one of these was included in the section: Violenta da Clodia, who in addition to having already run four palios, winning the last one he set the historical record for the course in 1 minute and 12 seconds.

In the comes on Thursday Violenta da Clodia was first drawn and assigned to the Contrada della Selva, winner of the last Palio run before the suspension due to the pandemic. The exultation of the Contrada members of the Selva present in the square was therefore the noisiest, given that barring unforeseen events they are the great favorites for victory. And as is customary in these cases to further increase the chances of victory, la Selva has hired the best jockey in the business, Giovanni Atzeni known as “Tittia”, who has won the Palio nine times and last year did the so-called “coat” for the second time: he won both in July and in August.

The reactions of the contradaioli to the assignments are a way of knowing the evaluations circulating on the horses, at least indicative: in Thursday’s section only the reactions of Onda and Torre came close to those of the Selva, and it is no coincidence that on Friday the Courier of Siena headlined: «The fate kisses Selva, Onda and Torre».

L’Onda received Viso d’angelo, which has already raced three times in Siena, while the Torre was awarded Zio Frac, winner a year ago. Between these two districts there is also one of the seven existing rivalries, even if it is considered “one-way” and attributed in particular to the Onda, while the Tower considers the Goose as its true rival (which, however, does not run this Palio ). The other seven districts chosen to run on Sunday are Aquila, Giraffa, Nicchio, Tartuca, Istrice, Drago and Chiocciola.

The other rivalry present in the square is between Tartuca and Chiocciola, and unlike that between Onda and Torre it is deeply felt by both sides. Behind these rivalries, dating back centuries for war or neighborhood reasons and carried forward until today through the Palio, hide the plots at the base of clashes, expectations and obstacles that happen before everyone’s eyes before and during the Palio, starting from the tests of the previous days, which are six. This year, due to the rain that made the tuff track prepared in the square unusable, however, there will be only four trials.

In the second of these, raced on Friday morning, the jockeys of Chiocciola and Tartuca immediately hindered each other at the start and at the end of the race some particularly irritated contradaioli sought a confrontation in the square: the mayor then summoned the leaders of the districts involved to make all the recommendations of the case.

In Piazza del Campo each contrada is represented by the jockey and the horse wearing its colours, but it is the horse that is considered its true representative, given that it can also win when it is “shaken”, i.e. after the jockey has fallen, and above all because he is incorruptible and extraneous to the agreements that can instead be made by the jockeys.

Once the jockeys could also be contradaioli and devote themselves to other things during the year. Today, however, they are professionals to all intents and purposes, they do that all year round and are paid tens of thousands of euros by the districts that hire them. But there is no regulation that prohibits them from receiving other fees to fulfill other purposes on behalf of other districts.

For these reasons, the jockeys can be replaced until 10:30 on the day the Palio is run, therefore at the end of the so-called “provaccia”, the last trial which is also the one with the slowest rhythms. They may also need protection after the ride, especially if it doesn’t end well. And the mover, i.e. the one who manages the so-called move, i.e. the start of a race which, however short, has many unknown factors and does not depend exclusively on the skill of the jockey or the quality of the horse, will also need protection.

