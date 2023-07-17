Signature, formality complete. Chicago has a contract with No. 1 draft pick Bedard

For the traditional NHL club, Bedard was the second number one draft pick in history after another Tonk Patrick Kane (2007). Together with Jonathan Toews, he was the long-time leader of the team, which is going through a major rebuild. And first, Bedard must be the game, the future of the Blackhawks will depend on him.

The signing of Connor’s contract is a huge step in building new foundations for our club. We are excited to see him develop and the role he plays in moving our team forward for many years to come, said General Manager Kyle Davidson.

Two-time junior world champion Bedard, who two years ago also triumphed at the under-18 world championship, is considered the best young player since 2015. At that time, Edmonton chose the current top NHL star Connor McDavid as the number one player.

In the role of captain of the Regina Pats team, Bedard played 57 games in the final season of the junior WHL and scored 143 points for 71 goals and 72 assists. It was the first game since the 1995/96 season to pass the 140-point mark. He added 20 points (10+10) in seven playoff games.

In January, he led Canada to the defense of gold at the junior world championship – at home he scored nine goals and 14 tackles and was voted the best player and best player of the tournament. He only came out on top in the final with a goal at 3:2 in overtime.