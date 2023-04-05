The Real Madrid midfielder ends his contract and has not renewed it yet

They have offers, including returning to Betis, but their priority is to continue wearing white

daniel ceballos contract with Real Madrid ends on June 30. He is one of the seven players in the Madrid squad who still hasn’t resolved his future and this lack of definition means that speculation about what will happen to him continues to grow.

In England, the medium ’90 min’ has reported that Wolverhampton is very interested in his signing and is preparing an offer that is attractive enough for Ceballos to take it into account. In addition, the Wolves coach is Spanish, Julen Lopetegui, who is perfectly aware of the footballer’s qualities.

With 26 years and without any transfer cost, the midfielder is a good market opportunity for many clubs. Betis, for example, would like to recover it, although it is difficult for it to reach the economic conditions it wants. Arsenal is another of the clubs that wanted it at the time but interest has fallen.

Ceballos’s priority is to stay at Madrid, although he knows perfectly well that he has a lot of competition in the midfield, where he has to compete with Kroos, Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga and, on occasions, Fede Valverde. What happens is that the first two, like him, also end their contract and, despite the fact that Ancelotti has requested their continuity, it is not clear that the two will continue.

The Croatian and the German, in addition, are very veterans and will need a replacement shortly. And Ceballos prioritizes not moving and renewing because he wants to be the alternative despite the fact that the club chaired by Florentino Pérez has been moving for some time to close the incorporation of another midfielder. The most desired, Jude Bellingham.