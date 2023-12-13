Home » SIGNINGS: Rocca has a new team, Motagua goes for the Panamanian national team and Real Spain with bombs for 2024 – Diez.hn
SIGNINGS: Rocca has a new team, Motagua goes for the Panamanian national team and Real Spain with bombs for 2024

SIGNINGS: Rocca has a new team, Motagua goes for the Panamanian national team and Real Spain with bombs for 2024

The transfer window in Honduran soccer is heating up with major signings and player movements across the top teams in the country.

Rocca has found a new team, Motagua is making a play for the Panamanian national team, and Real España is making big moves for 2024, according to Diez.hn. Olimpia is also making reinforcements, with surprise signings of Vargas and Auzmendi, causing a stir in the league, as reported by La Prensa de Honduras.

Marathón is not being left behind in the transfer frenzy, with a major sweep of signings and news of Roger Espinoza making headlines. Meanwhile, Olimpia could be adding three more players to its roster, as reported by Diez.hn.

But it’s not all about new signings; there are also departures in Olimpia, and a legionnaire is making a return to the team. Motagua and Marathón are also making moves that are causing a stir in the league, according to La Prensa de Honduras.

With the transfer window in full swing, it looks like the 2024 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for Honduran soccer fans.

