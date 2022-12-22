Home Sports Sika 52+9+7 Randall 30+13 Raptors beat Knicks to end six-game losing streak – yqqlm
Original title: Sika 52+9+7 Randall 30+13 Raptors beat Knicks to end six-game losing streak

On December 22, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Knicks played against the Raptors at home. In the end, the Raptors defeated the Knicks 113-106.

In the first quarter of the game, the Raptors took the lead in the away game. Siakam caused consecutive kills and led the Raptors to end the first quarter 30-27. As soon as the second quarter came up, Siakam continued his fiery touch, scoring 17 points in a single quarter from inside and outside shots, and the Raptors entered the second half with a 63-53 lead of 10 points. In the third quarter, Randall, the Knicks leader, scored consecutively, and Brunson sent consecutive wonderful passes to narrow the point difference. But before the end of the third quarter, Siakam scored consecutive points again, keeping the point difference at 7 points and entering the final quarter. In the last quarter, the Knicks overtook the score with Barrett’s three-pointer and Randall’s second attack, and the two sides entered the final battle. With two minutes left in the game, the Raptors Van Vleet made a three-pointer to widen the point difference to 4 points. The Knicks continued to attack to no avail, and eventually lost. After this campaign, the Raptors ended their six-game losing streak, and the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak also ended.

Specific score:

28-27, 35-26, 24-27, 26-26 (Raptors first)

Player data:

Raptors: Siakam 52 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Van Vleet 28 points and 4 assists, Anunoby 15 points and 6 rebounds, Hernangomez 4 points and 5 rebounds, Scotty Barnes 2 Points 6 rebounds, Flynn 8 points 2 assists

Knicks: Brunson 7 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists, Barrett 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Randall 30 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, Robinson 10 points and 3 rebounds, Quikley 20 points and 2 assists, Derek Rose 2 points and 1 rebound

