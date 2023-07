In his youth, he wanted to take a break from cycling, his mother kept him in the sport. Even as an adult, Jonas Vingegaard cleaned fish in a factory instead of a professional contract and trained only after work. And now the Danish rider is a two-time winner of the Tour de France. The 26-year-old quiet force from Hillerslev writes an incredible story. “The second win is also really amazing,” Vingegaard summed up his defense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook