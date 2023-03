Battle of the two biggest favorites in the group? No, the course of Friday evening in Prague’s Eden did not match the expectations at all. The football team unexpectedly outplayed the Poles and started the qualification for EURO 2024 in the best possible way. “I’m happy that we won the first game with three points. Now we have to confirm them in Moldova,” said coach Jaroslav Šilhavý after the 3:1 win.

