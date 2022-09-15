Original title: Silver explained the Suns owner’s ticket: The league has dealt with it fairly but has no right to let him sell the Suns

Beijing time, September 15th news, according to US media reports, today NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained at a press conference today that the league issued a fine to Suns owner Robert Savor this week.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it had fined Savor $10 million for allegations of racism and misogyny, as well as a one-year ban from all team affairs.

In this regard, Silver said: “I don’t want to make any excuses, but I think the league has dealt with this matter fairly. Obviously, Savor’s behavior is untenable.”

So why not ask Savor to sell the Suns? “The power of the team owner is different from that of ordinary players, and I have no power to deprive him of the team he owns,” Silver said. Silver also said that the Savor incident was different from that of Clippers owner Donald Sterling, when Sterling’s phone recordings were widely circulated, while Savor was more of a private act.

Beyond that, Silver said the league’s investigation into the Sixers’ alleged illegal recruiting of PJ Tucker is ongoing.

Before free agency opened this summer, there were rumors that Tucker was going to Philadelphia. Sure enough, soon after the free market opened, Tucker and the 76ers reached a signing agreement.

Silver said the league’s investigation into the timing of Tucker joining the 76ers has been ongoing. “Because of the team’s complaint (the 76ers were suspected of illegal recruitment), and because of the team that made the complaint, everything was not made public,” Silver said.

If the league determines that the illegal recruiting is established, the 76ers will face a fine. (jim)





