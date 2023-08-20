Home » Silver for Berger/Hammarberg at the U20 European Championship
Sports

Silver for Berger/Hammarberg at the U20 European Championship

by admin
Silver for Berger/Hammarberg at the U20 European Championship

Beach volleyball players Tim Berger and Timo Hammarberg missed out on defending their title at the U20 European Championship. The 18-year-old son of ex-professional Nik Berger and his 19-year-old partner lost to Frenchmen Arthur Canet/Teo Rotar 0:2 (-24, -15) in the new edition of the 2022 final in Riga on Sunday and won silver.

Berger’s sister Lia and Lilli Hohenauer just missed a medal, the two 16-year-olds lost the bronze medal match against Anna and Katerina Pavelkova (CZE).

See also  Low offensive efficiency, high turnover, high finals repeat?The two teams are still looking for status_season_first round_Liaoning men's basketball team

You may also like

Road to the UEFA Champions League Group Phase:...

Marcell Jacobs out of the 100m final at...

England Coach Wigman Sets High Expectations for Women’s...

INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

Napoli Secures 3-1 Victory over Frosinone in Serie...

La Roja opens the scoring in the Women’s...

Cabrera Matches Mel Ott in RBIs as Tigers...

Felipe Massa still wants the 2008 Formula 1...

Inter Milan Secures Victory in Serie A Match...

Both Petržilková and Vondrová are in the semi-finals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy