Silver for Berger/Hammarberg at the U20 European Championship

Beach volleyball players Tim Berger and Timo Hammarberg missed out on defending their title at the U20 European Championship. The 18-year-old son of ex-professional Nik Berger and his 19-year-old partner lost to Frenchmen Arthur Canet/Teo Rotar 0:2 (-24, -15) in the new edition of the 2022 final in Riga on Sunday and won silver.

Berger’s sister Lia and Lilli Hohenauer just missed a medal, the two 16-year-olds lost the bronze medal match against Anna and Katerina Pavelkova (CZE).

