The blues Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Thomas Ceccon finished in 3:10.49. Gold for Australia in 3:10.16 and bronze for the United States in 3:10.81

Silver Italy in the men’s 4×100 freestyle (Photo Ansa)

Italy won the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, the first medal from the pool for the Azzurri, at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships. The blues Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Thomas Ceccon finished in 3:10.49. Gold for Australia in 3:10.16 and bronze for the United States in 3:10.81.

The race

The four blues dream of gold for three quarters of the race and snatch the pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Australia wins 3’10”16, thanks to the last fraction by Kyle Chalmers in 46”56; the bronze is from the United States in 3’10”81. The Azzurri lead a courageous and top-level match. Alessandro Miressi (47”54) and Manuel Frigo (47”79) change to first place, keeping the Aussie at three tenths and the Americans at four; Lorenzo Zazzeri (48”13) defends himself from the return of James Taylor (47”91) for a margin from the Australians which is reduced to fourteen cents; Ceccon’s closing (47”03 with passage to 50 in 22”26) is however fantastic, Chalmers burns him in the last fifteen metres, and is still worth a wonderful silver in 3’10”49.

The Continuity Medal

It is the medal of continuity, after the fourth place at the Gwangju 2019 World Cup, the Olympic silver in Tokyo 2021, the world championship bronze in Budapest and the continental title in Rome in 2022: same formation but with the tactical novelty of Ceccon in the last fraction and Frigo in second. This is the fifth medal in the specialty (0-2-3) and the second silver after the one won by Massimiliano Rosolino, Alessandro Calvi, Christian Galenda and Filippo Magnini in Melbourne 2007.

The comments of the blue relay

“We had a good relay. Compared to last year which started a little slower this time we had an excellent race” said Thomas Ceccon, last member of the Italian relay, after silver in the 4×100 freestyle. “It was a great team performance and it’s a silver that’s worth gold. It was the first time for me in the last lane and it’s beautiful. It’s a great responsibility: I think it was impossible to do three tenths less. I saw Chalmers in the final but he was too fast. It’s a world silver, we are very happy”. “It was a great team performance and it’s a silver that’s worth gold. We conducted an amazing race always in the lead. My time doesn’t satisfy me: if I had done better today we would have won. It’s a very solid silver anyway”, added Lorenzo Zazzeri.

Happy with the team test and the individual one Alessandro Miressi. “I’m happy with my individual performance. We tried until the end and all four of us were very good. We reconfirmed you as second again”. While Manuel Frigo concluded by saying: “I think it’s the first time we’ve finished in front of the United States. The gold just missed out, but we’re very happy and that’s okay”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

