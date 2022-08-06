Milan, 6 August 2022 – “A pill a day keeps the doctor away. One pill per day of our program should get rid of the gentlemen of the left “. Silvio Berlusconi , in a video released on Facebook, thus opens the intervention on the topic of taxes. The leader of Come on Italy Talks about flat tax : “The pill is taxes – he continues Berlusconi in today’s post on social media -. When we are in government we will apply a flat tax of 23%, for everyone, families and businesses, to alleviate tax oppression, to really fight tax evasion, to increase state revenues “.

Then the invitation to the voters in view of the next ones political elections of 25 September : “If you agree, if you think it is right to leave more money in the pockets of Italians, to restart consumption and investments, on September 25 you have to go to vote and of course you have to vote Forza Italia”.

He also spoke of the fight against price increases Matteo Salvini . The leader of the Lega has launched a proposal that it claims to be “easily achievable, sustainable and in the name of realism and concreteness”. It is time, she says, to “tax overtime, bonuses and salary increases for employees”. For the secretary of the League, “pending fiscal peace, flat tax and quota41″ this would be a reasonable measure, urged by entrepreneurs of all sectors who want to put net money in paychecks to employees to face inflation and higher cost of life”.

Giorgia Meloni instead, it returned to the cut in the outlook on Italian debt decided last night by Moody’s, and said it was “worried” also about the “drastic revision of the Italian GDP growth estimates for 2023 envisaged by the European Commission”. “We are in sensational delay in the execution of the PNRR projects, and Italy is seen as a substantially stationary nation. For this reason – says the president of Brothers of Italy – we are convinced that a radical change is needed with respect to the disastrous policies carried out in the last decade “.