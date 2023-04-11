Home Sports Silvio Berlusconi, April 10 news on health from San Raffaele
Silvio Berlusconi, April 10 news on health from San Raffaele

The hospitalization continues Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care, where he was hospitalized for a lung infection following the leukemia diagnosed to the former prime minister and patron of Monza. San Raffaele has provided further updates on his conditions: “The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism – reads the bulletin issued -. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit. In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement of monitored organ functions”.

Ancelotti: “Berlusconi was, is and will be a person much loved by everyone”

A thought for its president also came from Carlo Ancelotti, who spoke on Radio Anch’io lo Sport: “We are all apprehensive and anxiousI’m very close to him, I hope everything goes well,” said the current Real Madrid coach. Berlusconi was, he is and will be a person much loved by all. He was a great president who stimulated and helped in difficult times and spiced up the good ones. In times of difficulty one could count on his support“.



