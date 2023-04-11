The hospitalization continues Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care, where he was hospitalized for a lung infection following the leukemia diagnosed to the former prime minister and patron of Monza. San Raffaele has provided further updates on his conditions: “The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism – reads the bulletin issued -. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit. In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement of monitored organ functions”.

Ancelotti: “Berlusconi was, is and will be a person much loved by everyone”

A thought for its president also came from Carlo Ancelotti, who spoke on Radio Anch’io lo Sport: “We are all apprehensive and anxiousI’m very close to him, I hope everything goes well,” said the current Real Madrid coach. Berlusconi was, he is and will be a person much loved by all. He was a great president who stimulated and helped in difficult times and spiced up the good ones. In times of difficulty one could count on his support“.