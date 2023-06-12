Silvio Berlusconi, the memory of Massimo Marianella

The choice to take Milan, the desire to rewrite the history of football, the ability to know how to put the right people next to you. In the portrait of Massimo Marianella the sports story of Silvio Berlusconi, the man who made all the Rossoneri dreams come true SILVIO BERLUSCONI DIED: LIVE REACTIONS

Silvio Berlusconi took Milan on February 20, 1986. A bit in between sense of responsibility having to help your favorite team in a difficult moment e the possibility (and the desire) to have a limelightglobal recognition. He transformed it into a triumphant adventure in which, if on the one hand he had the visibility he was looking for, on the other he gave away titles, cups and entertainment increasing the historical importance of his Milan and consequently of Italian football in the world. A team that had to deal with Maradona’s Napoli, Romario’s Barcelona, ​​Zidane’s Juve, Butragueno and Schuster’s Real but which in the end often triumphed and was even applauded. Anyone who wins so much is never really nice and Milan was no exception to him. But even the opponents, on and off the field, have admired the search for a beautiful game and the brush strokes of its interpreters.

“We are Milan” His management has put it on the Rossoneri bulletin board 29 trophiesbut above all he gave that size of greatness that infected the whole environment. “We are Milan” with Berlusconi it has become one statusa forzaand warninga responsibility. That sense of supremacywhich sometimes even borders on arrogance, but which makes the greats even greater. See also Mattia Gaspari remains behind on Igls' gut: he stops in the top twenty

Milan to the Milan fans Everyone has always reproached him for having too often recognized his footballing skills, but few of his critics have adequately underlined the ability to know how to surround yourself with the right men. Milan won him also for the structure that Berlusconi was able to give and defend in difficult moments. He has always chosen them all himself: Gallianiof course, its operating arm, but also Ariedo Braida, to whom we owe the decisive football choices. Then the communication, the medical part, the advertising part and that “Milan to the Milan fans”, which was more than a slogan. A reality at all levels that has strengthened the sense of belonging to the shirt.

Sacks and Capello Fundamental insights into the two greatest coaches in modern Rossoneri history, Bags e Capello, were then totally Berlusconi's. As well as the ability to know how to break gently, as AC Milan history claimed, his relationship with his first coach: Nils Liedholm. He had only one real personal football weakness, that for Claudio Borghi, which however, like many many other romantic stories, did not have a happy competitive ending. Berlusconi brought Milan five times to the throne of Europe and three times to that of the world in a path in which the intervention of fate was fair: on one side the fog of Belgrade, on the other the ankle of the Swan of Utrecht.

From Basten Probably the symbol of his presidency red and black. His Milan has had so many champions: from Baresi a Gullityes Rijkaard a Maldini. Then Savicevic, Boban, Weah, Pirlo, Ancelotti, Sheva, Kaka. With his Milan shirt, five players have lifted seven Ballon d'Ors, a lot. But Van Basten is the synthesis of football that Berlusconi dreamed of. Talent, victories, show. Thirty-one years of his presidency have made all the Rossoneri dreams come true, and maybe even more. Years that will never be forgotten because there will always be sporting history to remember them.