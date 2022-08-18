Simeone shows up at Napoli: the Argentine’s post on Instagram

Giovanni Simeone has officially become a new player of Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. In fact, after waiting for weeks for the deal to go through, The Cholito can finally wear the blue shirt.

Furthermore, the Argentine striker decided to introduce himself to his new fans with an Instagram postwith words full of love.

Below is the post Instagramfrom Giovanni Simeone:

“Immense happiness. A special team, a unique city and the feeling that certain roads are destined to unite … 💙🇦🇷 Go Napoli forever!!!“

