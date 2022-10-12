Original title: Simmons cast outrageous three non-sticks to attract heated discussion about Nash: give him more time

On October 12, Beijing time, the American media Ahn Fire Digital posted a video of the Nets training outdoors. In the video, Simmons made a random shot and threw an outrageous three non-stick. This made the fans fry again and turned on the group ridicule mode. Netizens bluntly said that it was outrageous for Simmons to touch the box.

In today’s interview, Nash also talked about Simmons’ state, he said: “We will be patient with Simmons because he is a very talented and unique player. But in a short time, he will not reach the highest level. He’s in good shape. He needs time to find confidence, opportunity and rhythm on the court… He hasn’t played in a long time, he’s just coming back so there will be some hesitations, but he has to get his confidence back from the game… Simmons needs time .”

In the two preseason games that have ended, Simmons played 19 minutes in his first game, shooting 3 of 6 from the field, 0 of 2 free throws, and scored 6 points. Played 25 minutes in the second game, shot 2 of 3 from the field, and got 4 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

