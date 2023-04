Simon Ehammer: «One often takes the path of least resistance in society» The Swiss decathlete will receive the Fair Play Prize of German Sports together with his competitor Niklas Kaul on Thursday evening in Wiesbaden. We spoke to him about the importance of fairness in sports, society and relationships.

Simon Ehammer (front) and Niklas Kaul delighted many sports fans with their behavior during the European Championship decathlon in Munich. Bild: Keystone

Every year since 2011, the Fair Play Prize of German Sports has honored outstanding gestures and initiatives that exemplify fair play. For 2022, the choice fell on the decathletes Niklas Kaul and Simon Ehammer, who delighted the audience at the European Championships in Munich with their mutual appreciation.