Article by John Manenti

A Sport, that of Archery which – except for some specialties more from Circus than anything else in the first editions of the Games of the early ‘900 – finds space in the Olympic program starting from Munich 1972to then see an almost absolute dominance of South Korean shooters (undefeated in the team event since its introduction since Seoul 1988 and with 9 individual gold medals …), meanwhile in the men’s field the superiority of the Asian country is confirmed in teams (6 gold medals out of 9 editions …), and much less in the individual competition, where they conquer the first step of the podium only in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, compared to the US specialists, who boast 5 affirmations …

For the rest of the planet, there is little Glory, considering that – if we exclude the results of the Games of Paris 1900, London 1908 and Antwerp 1920 (in the latter case the Belgium organizer wins 14 medals …!!) – in third place in the medal collection is Italy with 9 laurels (2 golds, 3 silvers and 4 bronzes …), with only 8 nations to boast an Olympic gold in this discipline and among these there is Australiaof whose protagonist we tell the story today.

Per a country that has in Water Sports – Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing – your strong pointso much so that it alone represents 63.4% of the total gold medals won so far at the Games, archery represents a sort of “illustrious unknown” at these latitudes, not only at the Olympic level, but also as regards the World Championships, which vice versa have been held every two years since 1931, including the 1977 edition hosted by Australia in Canberra, in which the best in the women’s field was 29-year-old Carole Toy, who finished eighth after finishing 15th the year before at the Montreal Games, while in the men’s sector it is necessary to go down to 13th place to find Rodney Wagner …

The only one capable of on the podium is the already mentioned Toy, who at the 1979 Berlin World Championships is bronze in the individual and, together with compatriots Terry Donovan and Margaret Feldt, even takes the silver in the team event behind the unbeatable South Koreans, and then it was Marylin Rumley’s turn to complete the podium in the individual competition two years later in Punta Ala, while the 1987 World Cup which took place in Adelaide ended in a sensational flop in both sectors.

A situation certainly not better in the Olympic field, with the best at the 1980 Moscow Games was Scott Dumbrell, just 26th, with Donovan finishing ninth and Toy confirming the 15th position in Montreal in the women’s field, while four years later in Los Angeles only Donovan recedes to 19th place and in the men’s sector Christopher Blake concludes no better than 31st …

While waiting for a generational change after the disappointing World Championships in Adelaide, in view of the 1988 Seoul Games, the Australian Federation registers only one shooter, i.e. the not yet 19-year-old Simon Fairweather, as he was born in Adelaide on 9 October 1969 and that, in the individual competition that takes place from 27 to 30 September 1988 at the “Hwarang Archery Field” of the South Korean capital, passes the first round which qualifies the best 24 athletes with the eleventh score, to then deluding yourself that you can give yourself the best possible gift in view of the next Birthday with the third best score in the second round that qualifies the top 18, before failing in the next roundfinished 16th and therefore eliminated from the race for the medals.

Considering his age, an encouraging debut for 19-year-old Simon – the Gold goes to the American Jay Barrs with 338 points in the final barrage, two more than the South Korean Park Sung-soowhile the now 32-year-old Darrell Pace (Gold in Montreal 1976 and in Los Angeles 1984) concludes in ninth position – which feeds his country’s hopes of having finally found a valid exponent in this Discipline, when, after having finished 20th in the World Championships in Lausanne 1989 won by the Soviet Stanislav Zabrodsky, becomes the first representative of his country to win the world title at the Review which takes place in the third week of August 1991 in Krakow, thanks to a fantastic last series which sees him score 334 points, two more than the Soviet Vadim Szikariev …

With this “business card”, consequently there are many expectations in view of the Barcelona Games of the following year, which seem to be confirmed by the outcome of the preliminary round which sees Fairweather achieve the fifth best score, Ranking valid for subsequent pairings as per the tennis scoreboardbut, against all odds, in sixteenth notes the reigning world champion was defeated 107-98 by the Dutchman Erwin Verstegen (later eliminated in the Round of 16 by Gold from Seoul Barrs …), so that the best Australian is Grant Greenham, whose path however stops in the next round, defeated 102-94 by Shikarev, with the top step of the Podium surprisingly conquered by the 20-year-old Frenchman Sebastien Flute, winner 110-107 in the Final on the South Korean Jeong Jae-heon.

The Catalan disappointment has obvious repercussions on the Australian shooter, who experiences a subsequent period of highly poor performance – the best result is the 14th place at the 1995 Jakarta World Championshipwhile at the 1996 Atlanta Games he touches the lowest point of his career, twentieth in the preliminary round and defeated 165-154 by the French Lionel Torres in the 32nd Finals – culminating with the 21st position at the Riom 1999 World Championshipscertainly not the best way to prepare for the appointment made up of the “Millennium Games” scheduled in Sydney starting from the second half of September 2000 …

At his fourth Olympic participation and now close to 31, Fairweather is aware that, in all likelihood, the one on home soil is the last chance to aspire to the “Olympic glory”, so that he is more concentrated than ever at the qualifiers that take place on September 16 at the “Sydney International Archery Park”, he concluded in a more than satisfactory eighth position with 642 pointsalthough it seems impossible to avoid the monopoly of the Podium by the South Korean trio composed by Jthe Yong-ho, Oh Gyo-Mun and Kim Cheong-Tae who achieve “scores” equal to 665, 660 and 655 points, respectively.

Two days later the 32nds in the morning and the 16ths in the afternoon are scheduled, and the Ranking obtained in the preliminary round allows Fairweather to be right first (170-161) of the Cuban Juan Carlos Stevens and then of the French Jocelyn de Grandis, defeated 161-150, while the elimination of two of the three registered Americans arouses surprise, as opposed to the South Korean trio still fully in the running …

One more day of rest and then, on 20 September 2000, the program ends, with the challenges of the Round of 16 taking place in the morning and in the afternoon it’s up to the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finalswhere, in short, “it’s starting to get serious”, with the 31-year-old from Adelaide to be favored by pairing with the Cuban Ismely Arias who, in the previous round, had eliminated the British Simon Needham, having the upper hand 167-163 to face the Russian Balzhinima Tsyrempilov in the quarterfinals who, surprisingly, had defeated Jang 167-164, just as the blue Michele Frangilli also leaves the scene, surrendering 169-166 in front of the other South Korean Kim.

Both the last South Korean Oh and the Barcelona Olympic Champion Flute are still in the competition, but the tension of such an important appointment can play tricks, so much so that both fail to access the medal area, respectively defeated by the American Vic Wunderle (108-105) and by the Dutch Wietse van Alten, who prevailed 106-102while it’s up to the Swede Magnus Pettersson to also remove Kim (112-111) from the race and, on the contrary, Fairweather proves to be in-form semifinalist, posting (113-104) the highest score to eliminate Tsyrempilov …

For the Australian, supported by the cheering of the crowd present who probably didn’t expect to see his own representative reach this point of the race, it’s the right opportunity to “strike when the iron is hot”, so that a little after an hour after the race with the Russian, he is back in position for face van Alten and, once again, must collect 112 points to get the better of his opponent who stops at 110“score” which, ironically, would have guaranteed him the Final, given that in second semifinal to have the better of narrow (108-107) is Wunderle on Petterssonhaving at least the consolation of bronze thanks to 114-109 on the Swede …

A Final therefore that pits the representative of the nation most successful up to now at the Games – there are 5 US Gold medals out of 7 editions since Munich 1972 – to those who, conversely, aspire to become the first archer in their country to win an Olympic Gold medal, after having already was the first at world level and, by now on the wings of enthusiasm, Fairweather completes his mind-blowing ‘Day of Days’ by getting the job done by winning 113-106.

There is no doubt that in the Sydney Olympic Tournament the Australian was the best of the lot, having been able to make the most of the opportunity to find himself “in the right place at the right time” and at the Games, you know, these opportunities are not repeated …