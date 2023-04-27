Home » Simon Fourcade and Jean-Pierre Amat will be the coaches of the French men’s team
Simon Fourcade and Jean-Pierre Amat will be the coaches of the French men’s team

Simon Fourcade and Jean-Pierre Amat will be the coaches of the French men’s biathlon team next season. They take the place of Vincent Vittoz and Patrick Favre who had announced to give up, no longer having the confidence of the athletes. Patrick Favre will now be co-shooting coach for the women’s team with Jean-Paul Giachino, who could retire before the 2026 Winter Games.

Vice world champion 2012 of the individual, Simon Fourcade, 39, had retired from sport in 2019 to take care of the French junior team.

Olympic shooting champion in 1996, Jean-Pierre Amat, 60, is making his comeback with the elite behind the rifle, a position he had already occupied at the time of Raphaël Poirée in the early 2000s. ‘to the China team’s shooting coach last year.

