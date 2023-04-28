Home » Simon Fourcade becomes the new coach of the French
Former World Champion Simon Fourcade becomes the new head coach of the French biathlon men. The responsible association director Stephane Bouthiaux confirmed this to the daily newspaper “Le Dauphine”.

The 39-year-old Frenchman Fourcade has worked with the young French as a coach and knows the team very well. The 2009 mixed relay world champion is the older brother of former biathlon dominator Martin Fourcade, who was a five-time Olympic gold medalist and seven overall World Cup winners.

Surprising resignations

Fourcade’s rise is made possible because after the season finale in Oslo in March, Vincent Vittoz and Patrick Favre surprisingly announced their resignations. There is said to have been a rift within the team.

Fourcade is assisted by former marksman Jean-Pierre Amat as his new shooting coach. Favre will stay with the association and will take care of the women’s team in the future.

