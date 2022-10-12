Home Sports Simone and his Librorcia revolution: “I changed everything, from commercial to bookseller, here I find joy and comfort”
Sports

Simone and his Librorcia revolution: “I changed everything, from commercial to bookseller, here I find joy and comfort”

by admin
Simone and his Librorcia revolution: “I changed everything, from commercial to bookseller, here I find joy and comfort”

Have the courage to revolutionize a life without looking back. In 2010 it was like this for the Arezzo area Simone Gallorini who, after eight years as a commercial for a well-known clothing company, decides to give up everything to move to the small village of Vignoni bathroom, nestled in the Val D’Orcia. Here he sets up the bookcase “Librocia“, Which has become a point of reference not only for the inhabitants of the neighboring villages, but also for tourists and well-known personalities. The philosopher Massimo Cacciari, for example, goes there whenever he can.

Massimo Cacciari is a regular customer of “Librorcia” the Simone Gallorini bookstore in Bagno Vignoni

How it started

Simone, after years of insecurity, comes hired for an indefinite period in a company that produces men’s clothing for major international brands. He is a commercial and therefore starts touring different countries to participate in fairs and promote brands. “Was nice at first – Simone says – because obviously you have the opportunity to see places that you wouldn’t see otherwise. But then I started to feel a bit ‘of doubts why it was not an easy life. Plus, since the goal is to sell at all costs, you had to hire some the robe of the shark, especially with competitors, but also with traders and it was a role in which I no longer recognized myself. Because of this I decide to drop everything“.

Simone Gallorini Librorcia
Simone Gallorini in his “Librorcia” in Bagno Vignoni

Not an easy choice …
“I had been precarious for a long time. And when I told my parents that I would leave a permanent job, it was not easy for them to accept it, also because starting a business involves considerable risks. But then over time they realized that the job I had made me feel bad “.

See also  A Super League that does not like the biggest Inter club in Italy

The meeting with Bagno Vignoni: the beginnings and ideas …
“I was lucky enough to get to know this village thanks to my former historical girlfriend, who used to come here to work. And it was a shock, because she represented a balm against what made me suffer. I already had a bookcase project in mind and, once here, I decided it was time to make it happen. Since then I have tried to invent everything: presentations, exhibitions, watercolor course. The beginnings were wonderful also because there was a lot of interest from the locals, but also from tourists ”.

Simone Gallorini Librorcia
The “Librorcia” bookshop in Bagno Vignoni is not only a place to find the desired volumes, but also a reference point for tourists and enthusiasts

It is clear that in order to keep interest high, you have to reinvent yourself.
“I have always continued to undertake initiatives that can attract people to my library. In 2010, for example, we started, in collaboration with Toscana Libri and the Municipality, the ‘I colori del libro’ festival where we invite many authors ”.

Why a bookshop?
“Books have always been a cause for joy and comfort in times of depression. If one thinks about it, people read more when they are on vacation because the book increases the state of joy. I’ve always thought this and wanted to pass it on to others. Although I don’t want to get the idea that it’s easy. It is good, and I recommend this to everyone, that before starting any business, one makes a business plan with the help of an expert. And after evaluating everything, then it can begin. As for me, no regrets ”.

You may also like

Premier League 10 rounds over!Arsenal lead the race...

Nba preseason: Banchero and Fontecchio do well with...

Asian Weightlifting Championships: Long Xue wins gold on...

Two Chinese assistant referees officiating the U17 Women’s...

Verona coach: Bocchetti on pole for the post...

Chasing dreams ends an era with a punch

Scooter 300: here are the 5 best-selling models...

Injuries are booming! The three main players of...

Copenhagen-Manchester City 0-0, qualification centered

Simmons throws outrageous three non-sticks, causing heated discussion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy