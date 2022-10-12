Have the courage to revolutionize a life without looking back. In 2010 it was like this for the Arezzo area Simone Gallorini who, after eight years as a commercial for a well-known clothing company, decides to give up everything to move to the small village of Vignoni bathroom, nestled in the Val D’Orcia. Here he sets up the bookcase “Librocia“, Which has become a point of reference not only for the inhabitants of the neighboring villages, but also for tourists and well-known personalities. The philosopher Massimo Cacciari, for example, goes there whenever he can.

How it started

Simone, after years of insecurity, comes hired for an indefinite period in a company that produces men’s clothing for major international brands. He is a commercial and therefore starts touring different countries to participate in fairs and promote brands. “Was nice at first – Simone says – because obviously you have the opportunity to see places that you wouldn’t see otherwise. But then I started to feel a bit ‘of doubts why it was not an easy life. Plus, since the goal is to sell at all costs, you had to hire some the robe of the shark, especially with competitors, but also with traders and it was a role in which I no longer recognized myself. Because of this I decide to drop everything“.

Not an easy choice …

“I had been precarious for a long time. And when I told my parents that I would leave a permanent job, it was not easy for them to accept it, also because starting a business involves considerable risks. But then over time they realized that the job I had made me feel bad “.

The meeting with Bagno Vignoni: the beginnings and ideas …

“I was lucky enough to get to know this village thanks to my former historical girlfriend, who used to come here to work. And it was a shock, because she represented a balm against what made me suffer. I already had a bookcase project in mind and, once here, I decided it was time to make it happen. Since then I have tried to invent everything: presentations, exhibitions, watercolor course. The beginnings were wonderful also because there was a lot of interest from the locals, but also from tourists ”.

It is clear that in order to keep interest high, you have to reinvent yourself.

“I have always continued to undertake initiatives that can attract people to my library. In 2010, for example, we started, in collaboration with Toscana Libri and the Municipality, the ‘I colori del libro’ festival where we invite many authors ”.

Why a bookshop?

“Books have always been a cause for joy and comfort in times of depression. If one thinks about it, people read more when they are on vacation because the book increases the state of joy. I’ve always thought this and wanted to pass it on to others. Although I don’t want to get the idea that it’s easy. It is good, and I recommend this to everyone, that before starting any business, one makes a business plan with the help of an expert. And after evaluating everything, then it can begin. As for me, no regrets ”.