Mass of crowds arriving for Simone Fontecchio: as announced by the Italian page of the NBA, the blue of the Jazz will meet the fans on Thursday at 18.00 at the NBA Store in Milan

🇬🇧 🏀 Come to the NBA Store in Milan this Thursday June 29 (from 18:00 to 19:00) to meet @simofonte13!! pic.twitter.com/qwcPR59yaI — NBA Italia (@NBAItalia) June 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook