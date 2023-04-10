In the last game of his season Simone Fontecchio scored 20 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA.
Coming off the bench, the forward produced 8/18 from the field with 4/11 from 3, as well as 9 rebounds and 2 assists.
Simone Fontecchio finished his first NBA season averaging 6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 36.4% from the field, 32.8% from 3.
For him 51 appearances in the season with an average of 14.4′, which became 22.7′ in the last 10 where the points were 9.6.
