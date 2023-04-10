Home Sports Simone Fontecchio ends the season with 20 points in LA
Simone Fontecchio ends the season with 20 points in LA

In the last game of his season Simone Fontecchio scored 20 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA.

Coming off the bench, the forward produced 8/18 from the field with 4/11 from 3, as well as 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Simone Fontecchio finished his first NBA season averaging 6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 36.4% from the field, 32.8% from 3.

For him 51 appearances in the season with an average of 14.4′, which became 22.7′ in the last 10 where the points were 9.6.

