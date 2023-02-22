Home Sports Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan coach after the victory over Porto: “We start with a slight advantage”
Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan coach after the victory over Porto: "We start with a slight advantage"

Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan coach after the victory over Porto: "We start with a slight advantage"

Simone Inzaghi, the coach of Inter Milan after the victory against Porto (1-0) on Wednesday evening in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League: “We start with a slight advantage that we will try to build on on the return. It’s very important, a great victory. Porto is a physical team, very strong, used to playing this type of match. We had an aggressive, determined match, using our heads, as I had requested on Tuesday, because Porto are a team that do very well on the counter-attack.

In the first half, we could have built with more speed, but this victory is I think deserved with what we showed on the pitch, knowing of course that it does not stop there and that there will be a second leg very difficult. With Sergio Conceicao (his ex-teammate at Lazio Rome), we greeted each other but then, of course, we were each focused on our team. »

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku: “It was too important to win. We wanted to score another goal, but we didn’t succeed, but the important thing was to win. Personal liberation? I had complicated months with the injury, I’m happy to help the team achieve its goals. I’m not an individualist, I only think of Inter Milan, I’m happy to have helped the team. »

