Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan coach): “An important evening”

Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan, qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after his confrontation with Benfica (2-0, 3-3), at the microphone of Prime Video: “There is a lot of happiness. It’s an important night for the whole club. We had a great match, we deserved qualification on the double confrontation against a high quality team. The players made two incredible matches. This semi-final was a dream, now we are there, we will play it hard. We started from a very difficult group, with Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, ​​but the players were able to be united. We work every day to live this kind of evenings which have been missing for a long time at Inter. My future ? This is not a problem. I am lucky to have been in this world for years. I’m focused on the team and on bringing our supporters to nights like this. »