Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan coach): “An important evening”

Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan, qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after his confrontation with Benfica (2-0, 3-3), at the microphone of Prime Video: “There is a lot of happiness. It’s an important night for the whole club. We had a great match, we deserved qualification on the double confrontation against a high quality team. The players made two incredible matches. This semi-final was a dream, now we are there, we will play it hard. We started from a very difficult group, with Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, but the players were able to be united. We work every day to live this kind of evenings which have been missing for a long time at Inter. My future ? This is not a problem. I am lucky to have been in this world for years. I’m focused on the team and on bringing our supporters to nights like this. »