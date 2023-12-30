Home » Simone Pianigiani leaves the Cedevita bench?
Simone Pianigiani leaves the Cedevita bench?

According to Slovenian 24 hour portal the relationship between Simone Pianigiani and Cedevita Ljubljana would already be in the closing credits.

The team has not won even one of the 13 matches played in the Eurocup, but in the ABA Liga it is in second place with 10 victories.

The 54-year-old coach should soon find an amicable solution with the club to resolve the rich three-year contract signed last summer.

Zoran Martic will most likely lead Cedevita until the end of the season.

Zoran Dragic, under contract but out of the team, should return to training with the team soon.

Yesterday the team announced the absence of Pianigiani on the bench for the match against Mega MIS due to health reasons. In his place is assistant Andrea Turchetto.

