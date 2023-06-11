Singapore Badminton Open: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan win women’s doubles-Global Network

15
- Singapore Badminton Open: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan win women’s doubles World Wide Web
- Singapore Sai Fanchen wins Derby and advances to the final Sina
- 2023 BWF Singapore Open quarter-finals: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan complete self-salvation, women’s doubles top four Chinese team occupies three seats Olympics
- Singapore Badminton Super 750 | Women’s doubles final defeats Li Baifanchen for 2nd crown this year- Sports- Live Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Mixed doubles in men’s singles and mixed doubles in Singapore match Sina
- View full coverage on Google News