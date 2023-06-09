Singapore Badminton Open: Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei enter the quarterfinals_Sports Society_Xinmin.com

21
- Singapore Badminton Open: Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei enter the quarterfinals – yqqlm Xinmin.com
- In the Singapore competition, many national feathermen entered the top 8. Shi Yuqi and Li Shifeng won the Derby and advanced Sina
- Luo Jianyou and Yang Jiamin stopped in the second lap, and the representatives of our country ended the journey of the Singapore Open Lianhe Zaobao
- ◤Singapore Badminton Open◢Stubborn “Stone” nods Naraoka top 4 against Anton Shin|China Press China Daily
- Singapore Badminton Super 750 | Two Chinese civil wars are inseparable Shi Yuqi and Li Shifeng join hands to reach the top 8- Sports- Real-time sports | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also One city completes one drama Xinhua News Agency and iQIYI's "Heart Home" crew cheer for Shanghai, the location of the filming_News_Xinmin.com