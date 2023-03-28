Andrea Rota also enters the roll of honor of the Sky del Canto Classic, that is the 22km distance that has distinguished the race since the first edition. His 1:38:13 will be the time to beat in future editions. Behind him Roberto Giacomotti (Team Pegarun 01:41:06) and Michele Valoti of the Gaaren Be a Hero team (01:48:38).

In the feminine, it was “the doctor” who shone. Giulia Lamberti (02.07: 07 her time) who had already amazed everyone last year at the Val del Riso Trail. Behind her, Laura Basile and Laura Chimienti (respectively 02:13:52 and 02:15:29).

Pink/black triumph on the 39 km Large, closed in 03:44:15 by Matteo Salmaso of the Gaaren. The second place went to Pegarun Stefano Radaelli, while the third step of the podium was occupied by Maichol Capelli, also part of the fluo pink team that attended the Sky del Canto with about 30 members. Only three women competed over the 39 kilometer distance. The winner was Pegarun Elisa Pallini, who last weekend at the Luse SkySnow Vertical also won the Coppa Italia SkySnow (ie the snow racing circuit with mandatory crampons wanted by FISky). Pallini finished in 04:18:59. Behind her Jenny Andreola and Agostina Zambelli.

Luciano Rota (Recastello Radici Group 01:03:36), Valsesian Nicolò Lora Moretto (01:06:22) and Manuel Zani of GS Orobie triumphed over the shorter distance, also valid as the first stage of the FISky Italian Youth Cup , winner of the 2022 edition (01:08:04). In front of all women and returning from an injury that stopped her all winter, the blue skyrunning Martina Bilora (Gefo K team – La Sportiva, 01:19:12), followed by teammate (Gefo K team) Veronica Bolis and Manuela Assolari from Athletics Presezzo.

Separate award ceremony for the first stage of the FISky Youth Italian Cup. Tommaso Romagnoli, who was able to put himself on display at the just ended SkySnow Italian Cup, is currently leading the circuit in the Youth B category, followed by Didier Chaberge from the Aosta Valley. For the Youth A category, however, Riccardo Chiolerio was the fastest, ahead of Lorenzo Fontana. Also present for the occasion was the vice president of FISky Roberto Mattioli.